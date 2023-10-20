Danny Masterson Relinquishes Custody of Daughter, 9, in Divorce After Being Sentenced to 30 Years Behind Bars
Danny Masterson agreed to give up legal and physical custody of his 9-year-old daughter shared with estranged wife Bijou Phillips, RadarOnline.com has learned, asking only for visitation in the confines of a California state prison.
In the new docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Masterson listed their date of separation as September 15, just one week after he was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars for his crimes. The now-exes had been married for 11 years after exchanging their vows in October 2011.
The former That '70s Show star was convicted of raping two women back in May.
Masterson had been charged in 2020 after being accused of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, for which he denied wrongdoing.
Phillips filed for divorce just days after Masterson found out his prison fate. She was in the courtroom during his sentencing and had been by his side throughout his trial.
She had also sent a letter asking for leniency from the judge before Masterson's sentencing. His former costars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis similarly sent their own letters and faced backlash for defending his character after being found guilty.
In the wake of their split, Phillips asked for full legal and physical custody of the former couple's daughter, also requesting that spousal support not be paid to him.
Phillips' attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, issued a statement about her decision to call it quits, reading, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter."
"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com can confirm that Masterson is still holed up at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles. There is still no prison transfer date as of Friday after an LASD spokesperson told this site that officials at the location have not been informed which prison facility will be Masterson's new home.
Masterson's defense attorney, Shawn Holley, had said they planned to appeal the verdict. "Though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes they get it wrong," she said in part. "And that's what happened here. Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted."