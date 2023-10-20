Danny Masterson Relinquishes Custody of Daughter, 9, in Divorce After Being Sentenced to 30 Years Behind Bars

Danny Masterson agreed to give up legal and physical custody of his 9-year-old daughter shared with estranged wife Bijou Phillips, RadarOnline.com has learned, asking only for visitation in the confines of a California state prison.

In the new docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Masterson listed their date of separation as September 15, just one week after he was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars for his crimes. The now-exes had been married for 11 years after exchanging their vows in October 2011.