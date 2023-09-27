Shut Down: Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology Lose Bid to Keep Stalking Lawsuit Brought by Actor’s Accusers On Pause

The Church of Scientology and Danny Masterson lost their bid to keep a civil lawsuit filed by the actor’s alleged victims on pause — with a judge ruling the case will proceed despite objections, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Church of Scientology and Masterson made a desperate attempt before a court hearing this week.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Back in 2019, Masterson and the Church of Scientology were sued by four women who claimed the actor sexually assaulted them. The case has been on hold after the judge ruled it could not move forward until Masterson’s criminal case ended. The women claimed the church helped Masterson cover up their allegations over the years. The accusers said they were told not to report the alleged assaults to authorities.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, the women claimed that the church and its agents have stalked, harassed, and intimidated them in an attempt to keep them silent. In a recent filing, the Church of Scientology argued that the cases should remain on pause because it needs to conduct discovery of Masterson.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, it said the church filed complaints with the LAPD against Masterson’s accusers for “filing false police reports against” Scientology. The church said LAPD is “investigating the Church’s complaints.” Scientology asked that the case not move forward until the outcome of the police investigation. Masterson argued the case should be stayed until the outcome of his appeal. Earlier this month, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of raping two women in a criminal case. The actor said he would be making a case for another trial in the near future.

The accusers said that the case should proceed and scoffed at the church's attempt to involve the LAPD. In the end, the judge presiding over the case ruled in favor of the accusers. He said the parties can now participate in discovery which includes exchanging documents and evidence. In addition, the judge set the trial date for September 22, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

As we previously reported, in the civil court documents, one of Masterson’s alleged victims, Chrissie Bixler, said her dog mysteriously died after she accused the actor of rape. An autopsy found the animal died from traumatic injuries to its trachea and esophagus. Bixler said she’s been chased on the roads and received threats that her private photos would be leaked online.

Article continues below advertisement

Another woman, Bobette Riales, said she dated Masterson from 2002 to 2004. She accused the actor of drugging and sexually assaulting her during their relationship. Rialses said she’s been followed ever since speaking out about the assault. The other two women used the pseudonym Jane Doe to bring their claims.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

The Church of Scientology denied all allegations of wrongdoing and called the lawsuit “baseless.” Masterson called the lawsuit “ridiculous” at the time.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Church of Scientology was recently sued by ex-member Leah Remini over claims they had attempted to ruin her life after she left the religion and spoke out about his alleged practices. Recently, she pleaded for a temporary injunction claiming agents of the church have been harassing her and her family ever since she filed her lawsuit.

Source: mega