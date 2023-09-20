‘Distressing’: Leah Remini’s Cancer-Stricken Friend Accuses Scientology Operatives of Showing Up to His Home, Harassing Him Over Support of Actress’ Lawsuit

Leah Remini’s close friend and fellow ex-Scientologist Mike Rinder submitted a bombshell filing in court to support the actress’ plea for a temporary injunction against the Church of Scientology. RadarOnline.com has obtained Rinder’s declaration that claims he’s been the target of harassment by Scientology operatives since Remini filed her lawsuit against the church in August 2023.

Remini sued the church claiming it has been harassing and defaming her since she left the church in 2019. She had been a member since 1979. Remini has become an outspoken critic of the church since leaving. She has released a book, podcast, and television show that all talk about the church’s alleged misdeeds.

“For the past ten years, Ms. Remini has been stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and, moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and -coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation,” her lawsuit read. As we first reported, this week, Remini rushed back to court pleading for a temporary injunction against the defendants. She accused Scientology agents of ramping up their harassment after she filed suit.

In her motion, she said she had “strong reason to believe attempts have been made to unlawfully enter my gated neighborhood again.” She detailed an incident on August 28, 2023. Remini said an unmarked car attempted to drive into her gated community. Remini said she believed Scientology agents showed up at her mom’s home on September 3. In addition, she said her sister was receiving odd text messages and her mom’s restaurant was vandalized.

Remini said she and her assistant’s credit cards have been hacked since she filed the lawsuit. Now, Rinder has filed his own declaration. He explained how he became a member of Scientology at the age of 5 because of his parent’s involvement.

Rinder said he served as the head of the church’s Office of Special Affairs — which he said carried out investigations against those who attacked Scientology. He claimed the church’s tactics include character assassination, stalking, and harassment. He said he “escaped” in 2007 and “immediately became a top enemy of Scientology.” He said he is aware based on his conversations with Remini that “the level of harassment of her and others by Scientology has increased significantly since that time.”

Rinder said he has been the subject of this surge in attacks. He detailed an incident on August 15, 2023. The ex-scientologist wrote, “I was made aware first by my son and then by neighbors that a suspicious vehicle was seen parked in our neighborhood in view of my home. The vehicle was parked on the main boulevard of our community outside their house in a spot vehicles do not normally park.” He said, “That day, my wife and I left our home to run errands. The same vehicle began following me and my wife around town and also into a parking lot. Later the same day, we again spotted the same vehicle in an otherwise empty church parking lot adjacent to the entrance to our community.”

Rinder said, “Recognizing this was an effort to surveil me by Scientology operatives, I approached the vehicle. As I approached the SUV, the driver pulled out of the parking lot speedily. We followed him out of the lot and the driver made an erratic illegal U-turn over a traffic median, presumably to avoid us.” “I am certain that Scientology is surveilling me and my family as a scare tactic because of my friendship with Ms. Remini,” he said. “I also believe Scientology operatives were sent to watch me to ensure that I do not provide information that may lead to the discovery of the location of David Miscavige.”

“It should be noted that I am currently undergoing treatment for Stage IV esophageal cancer, a fact publicly disclosed and of which Scientology is aware. In fact, tweets by Scientology operatives seemingly celebrate my diagnosis and poor health,” he wrote. “My current condition has left me in a weakened condition and therefore these harassing episodes by Scientology are distressing to both me and my family now more than ever.”

A judge has yet to rule on Remini’s motion for an injunction. The Church of Scientology has denied all of Remini’s claims. A rep for the Church of Scientology said "Remini's obsession with attacking her former religion, by spreading falsehoods and hate speech.”

“All the while, Remini has profited handsomely from her fabrications, through the sale of hate books, hate podcasts and paid-for tabloid hate television,” they added. “If Remini can no longer get a job, she has nobody to blame but herself. Obviously, everybody in Hollywood now knows what we already knew: That Remini is a horrible person and toxic to so many who have the misfortune to come in contact with her,” the rep said.