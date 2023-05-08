Alleged Scientology PI Claims She Was Hired to 'Stalk' Mike Rinder, Followed Subjects Using GPS Trackers and Peeping Through Holes in Walls
A former private investigator claimed she was hired by the Church of Scientology to "stalk" ex-members of the religious group, including Mike Rinder, Amy Scobee, and Mat Pesch. Alanna Warren alleged was hired in 2009 and forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement but is speaking out because she is "no longer scared" of the repercussions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Warren claimed she met Dwayne Powell and Terry Roffler in Clearwater, Florida, for an internship opportunity and "was hired immediately."
"I was told no information except that it was a big corporate case," she stated.
As far as the alleged non-disclosure, Warren said it prevented her from talking about the case. If she did, she was allegedly subject to be sued for up to "$10,000 per contract violation."
Warren was told that Powell was the lead investigator and Roffler had the client. She was to work under Powell's supervision.
According to Warren, she and Powell became "romantically involved" shortly after they started working together.
"I ended up getting pregnant with Dwayne’s child," she claimed in her essay, published in The Underground Bunker. She also alleged that he "manipulated me and forced me into having an abortion, which he paid for" in January 2010.
Warren was first allegedly tasked with following Scobee and Pesch, which she said she did for months.
"We had a motel room across from where they were living. We had a whole setup in the room, with cameras watching them. We had to watch them from the time they woke up until their lights went out," Warren wrote.
"One person would be in the room watching, while the other investigators were posted in different positions in their cars waiting for them to leave so we could follow them. We had a setup where we could watch them at their warehouse through a tiny hole in the woods that Dwayne said he personally made."
The investigation amped up once Rinder moved to Florida. Warren claimed she was told her subject [Rinder] was working for "a fake telemarketing company that was scamming people." Rinder teamed up with famous ex-church member Leah Remini for her show, Scientology and the Aftermath.
"We had six investigators total (or as we were called in the reports 'Pros') following Mike, Christie Collbran, Haydn, and Lucy James, and anyone else associated with them. Eventually, three more investigators were added for a total of nine pros" working on the case, she stated.
"Mike, Christie, Haydn, and Lucy were living in a house together off Riverview Drive in Tarpon Springs. We rented a place just a few houses down on the corner of the street," Warren revealed, adding, "We had a video camera and still camera set up looking through the side garage door towards their house."
She also described an alleged run-in with an "angry" Haydn.
"He knocked on my window and when I rolled it down he was very angry and said he knew I was working for the church and told me to stop watching and following them," she claimed.
"We had GPS trackers on almost every single vehicle just in case we lost them in traffic. Since Mike was well aware that he was being followed we always had to keep a good distance from them to try and stay out of sight. If we were getting too close and had to back off, Dwayne would bring up the GPS trackers on one of his laptops so that we wouldn’t lose them."
Warren also alleged that "we probably went through hundreds of rental cars. We would change them out frequently so that we wouldn’t be 'made.' Dwayne would occasionally switch out license plates from the rental cars."
Describing how she later found out she was allegedly working for the church, Warren stated, "It wasn’t until later that I found out from a fellow intern that we were actually working for Scientology and following these people that had left the church to make sure they did not speak to any news reporters about what actually was going on within Scientology.
"At that point, I had a huge problem with what I was being asked to do."
Warren said she quit the case and is no longer a PI.
"For a long time, I have stayed silent in fear of repercussions," she wrote. "Every time I told Dwayne I was going to speak out after quitting I was told not to because I would be sued."
She was also told that two PIs were tailing her. "Dwayne even sent me a picture of my vehicle parked at my friend’s apartment to prove they were following me."
Warren addressed her time as an alleged Scientology PI, revealing, "I am no longer scared of the church and want to speak out about what I know."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Scientology for comment.