Alleged Scientology PI Claims She Was Hired to 'Stalk' Mike Rinder, Followed Subjects Using GPS Trackers and Peeping Through Holes in Walls

A former private investigator claimed she was hired by the Church of Scientology to "stalk" ex-members of the religious group, including Mike Rinder , Amy Scobee , and Mat Pesch . Alanna Warren alleged was hired in 2009 and forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement but is speaking out because she is "no longer scared" of the repercussions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Warren claimed she met Dwayne Powell and Terry Roffler in Clearwater, Florida, for an internship opportunity and "was hired immediately."

"I was told no information except that it was a big corporate case," she stated.

As far as the alleged non-disclosure, Warren said it prevented her from talking about the case. If she did, she was allegedly subject to be sued for up to "$10,000 per contract violation."

Warren was told that Powell was the lead investigator and Roffler had the client. She was to work under Powell's supervision.