Leah Remini Pleads For Injunction Against Scientology, Accuses Church Agents of Showing Up to Her Mom’s Home After She Filed Bombshell Lawsuit

Leah Remini has rushed back to court in her fight against the Church of Scientology and pleaded with the court to help prevent her from being harassed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Leah has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction that would prohibit the defendants from “harassing or attacking” her or her family members.

In addition, she wants the injunction to prohibit the defendants from interfering with her business or professional relationships. Last month, Leah sued the church and leader David Miscavige claiming they have harassed and attempted to ruin her professionally after she left Scientology in 2013. The actress had been a member since 1979. After leaving, Leah spoke out about her time in the church. “For the past ten years, Ms. Remini has been stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and, moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and -coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation,” the suit read.

In her new motion read, “[Leah] will suffer irreparable injury before the matter can be brought to trial if Defendants are not enjoined from acts that place [Leah] and individuals associated with [Leah] in danger, fear of harm, and/or financial distress.” Specifically, Leah said she wants the injunction to stop the Miscavige, the church, and its associates from “staking, harassing, and otherwise unlawfully interfering” in her life.

Leah filed a bombshell declaration as part of her plea. “The Defendants in this action have for nearly two decades engaged in a campaign to "utterly destroy" my life, as well as the lives of those close to me, as directed by the teachings of Scientology,” Leah wrote. She added, “The acts within this campaign have been in many forms and are delivered both electronically via social media and other internet websites, and personally in threats to me and those close to me.”

Leah claimed the Defendants have created attack campaigns on social media and tried to pressure advertisers to drop every project she works on. Leah claimed the church has continued to attack her since filing her lawsuit. The actress then detailed an incident on August 28, 203. “I have strong reason to believe attempts have been made to unlawfully enter my gated neighborhood again," she said. “I opened the gate for a friend who was visiting and arrived by Uber. The gate is clearly marked with No Trespassing signs and instructions that cars should not follow others through the gate. The car behind her attempted to follow her through the gate before it closed completely and became wedged in the gate,” Leah added.

She wrote, "The Uber driver noticed this attempt and stopped his car to prevent the unknown driver from entering. The unknown driver, a man not known to me or my friend, then left his vehicle, aggressively confronted the Uber driver and said he was with Amazon and needed entrance through the gate." "The man was in an unmarked vehicle and wore no uniform. He verbally accosted the Uber driver and demanded entrance, which was denied, at which point he spent twenty minutes punching numbers into the call box without ever calling any resident of the neighborhood. Failing this attempt, he backed into the driveway of a nearby neighbor where he thought he was hidden from view of the cameras. The Uber driver and my friend believed he had been in this driveway the whole time waiting to gain entry as they had not seen anyone come up the street behind him. After ten minutes, he sped away. These events were reported to the property manager and the Los Angeles Police Department," Leah claimed.

“I also believe Scientology agents were sent to my mother’s home as a threatening message to me,” she said. On September 3, Leah claimed two men approached her mother’s front door of her home. She said, “My mother lives on a steep hill on a dead-end street, and the drivers of the car, two white men dressed in black, were captured on her home’s surveillance camera surveilling the home while talking on a mobile phone. After knocking on the door, the two men, who parked on the side of the street down the hill, departed the area.” On September 10, 2023, Leah said a window at her mom’s restaurant was broken sometime in the night. In addition, she said her sister received texts from someone claiming to be Leah’s acquittance and asked for her contact information.

Further, Leah said at least 3 of her credit cards and two belonging to her assistant have been hacked. The actress believes the injunction will stop the alleged attacks. The Church of Scientology previously said about Leah’s lawsuit, “If Remini can no longer get a job, she has nobody to blame but herself. Obviously everybody in Hollywood now knows what we already knew: That Remini is a horrible person and toxic to so many who have the misfortune to come in contact with her.”