Leah Remini Sues Church of Scientology and David Miscavige for Alleged Stalking and Harassment 10 Years After Quitting Religion
Leah Remini is suing the Church of Scientology and the religious group's leader David Miscavige for alleged stalking, harassment, and defamation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to legal documents obtained by this outlet, Remini, 53, claims the church and Miscavige "have undertaken a campaign to ruin and destroy" her life and livelihood "after she was deemed a Suppressive Person and declared Fair Game by Scientology in 2013, when she publicly departed Scientology, a Suppressive Act as laid out by Scientology directives."
Remini says for the past 10 years she "has been stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and, moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation. Scientology has elevated the reach of some of these posts by using its tax-exempt funds to pay social media companies like Twitter to 'promote' these posts.
"By paying to promote these posts and elevate them on Twitter, Defendants demonstrate that these posts are not the work of a rogue Scientologist, but part of a coordinated campaign to follow long held policy and destroy Ms. Remini."
The King of Queens actress — who was a Scientologist for nearly 40 years — claims Scientology has also targeted those close to her.
"Defendants have also incessantly harassed, threatened, intimidated, and embarrassed Ms. Remini’s family members, friends, colleagues, and business associates, causing her to lose personal relationships, business contracts, and other business opportunities," the lawsuit reads.
Remini accuses the church of inflicting "significant and ongoing economic harm," claiming it's "forced her to endure a new but never-normal life in which Scientology’s surveillance, abuse, and lies are the punishing, inescapable, daily cost of exercising her First Amendment right and moral duty to speak out about Scientology’s conduct."
She even compares the group's alleged tactics to the mob.
"Scientology’s policies regarding Suppressive Persons and Fair Game are not religious doctrine; they are old-school, mob-style tactics, modernized, amplified, and weaponized by Scientology’s far-reaching network, which goes beyond just social media," the docs state.
Remini claims that for nearly a decade she's been "under constant threat and assault by the Defendants as a result of her public departure from Scientology."
The actress seeks compensatory and punitive damages "for the enormous economic and psychological harm that Defendants have inflicted upon her, to remediate the harm that has been caused, and to punish and deter Defendants from continuing their unlawful campaign of harassment and intimidation."
She also wants to stop anyone else from being allegedly harassed by the church.
"Most importantly, she seeks injunctive relief to end Scientology’s policies against Suppressive Persons so that current and former Scientologists, and others who wish to expose Scientology’s abuses, including journalists and advocates, may feel free to hold Scientology accountable without the fear that they will be threatened into silence," Remini says. "This lawsuit does not challenge Scientology’s ability to defend itself through legal means."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Scientology for comment.