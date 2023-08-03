'She is a Horrible Person and Toxic': Church of Scientology Fires Back at Leah Remini's Bombshell Harassment Lawsuit

The Church of Scientology issued a lengthy statement in response to an explosive lawsuit filed by actress Leah Remini against the religious group and leader David Miscavige for "harassment, surveillance, and defamation," claiming the actress has been spewing hate and falsehoods.

The famed King of Queens star has filed eight counts against them in her lawsuit, seeking punitive and compensatory damages at trial, claiming she has faced "psychological harm" since leaving the organization in 2013.