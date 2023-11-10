Home > Misc Alan From Mighty Med Condemns AI Cheats — Then Explains How To Cheat With AI By: Radar Staff Nov. 10 2023, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

You remember Devan, right? The kid who brought the quirky Alan to life on Mighty Med? Well, he's all grown up and what he’s doing might make you say “WHAT!?!” "It's like we're living in a tech Wild West," Devan Leos says, grappling with the double-edged AI sword he's helped create. The scoop? AI detectors are all the rage, aiming to bust students who let algorithms do their homework. But a new AI tool lets people use AI while evading detection. And Leos? He's one of the brains behind a new brand called Undetectable AI, an edgy new app promising to make your ChatGPT essay sneak past pesky AI detectors like Turnitin.

Devan Leos knows the script all too well. "Life's not a Disney show. There are no easy answers. But with Undetectable AI, we're writing a new narrative, one where technology amplifies our humanity, not replaces it." But here's the twist: Undetectable AI, (the platform Devan’s currently chiefing up as CCO), is pulling in users by the millions. “Paste your text in the box, click humanize, and within seconds detection vectors and watermarks are now removed from your text,” explains Leos.

"It works by re-writing AI texts the way detectors think a human would," he claims. Undetectable AI also features a free AI detector, so people can check their content and “humanize” it all in one place. Apparently, bypassing detectors is in high demand. “Undetectable AI now has over 3 million users, and we are very vocal about people using this tech responsibly,” explains Devan. Leos says he, alongside CEO Christian Perry and CTO Bars Juhasz, helped launch Undetectable AI in early May 2023 and admits the amount of growth it achieved in such a short time shocked him. But Leos is juggling a PR grenade, pushing his tech's edge while cautioning against its dark side.

With Undetectable AI, you've basically got Harry Potter's invisibility cloak for essays, designed to dupe AI detectors. But hold up — Leos is adamant that it's not a golden ticket for the cheat brigade. "We're here to boost productivity and creativity, not help you skip class," he says, straddling the moral high wire. Students could, in theory, hand in GPT-produced papers with nobody the wiser. But Leos quickly quashes that idea. "If they pull a fast one, that's on them," he points out, passing the ethical hot potato.

When pressed on whether his creation is thumbing its nose at the so-called "good guys" — the AI detectors — Leos doesn't mince words. "Thinking all AI detectors are the heroes? That's a bunch of baloney," he fires back, citing that an AI detector can be wrong. In one research paper called Undetectable AI a “Modern Threat To Academia,” reports of AI detectors gone haywire falsely accusing students of plagiarism have also come to light.

Leos admits not all AI detectors are fugazi, but he's calling out the hypocrisy of their founders playing saints—believing they’re virtue-signaling. It's a tech tug-of-war, a digital dilemma that could spiral if left unchecked. But don't get it twisted; this platform isn’t a one-size wonder. It's not just for the classroom… Bloggers, marketers, novelists — they're all invited to this secret AI party. And the cost? Only 10 bucks (and up, depending on how wordy you wanna get) to use the Undetectable AI “humanizer” and guarantee your texts don’t get detected.

"It's not about the price tag; it's about cherishing the perception of quality, originality and integrity," Leos says. So, Undetectable AI is playing with fire, dealing in the dangerous currency of binary code. Will it lead to smores or more schmuck? Leos may call out the cheaters, but he knows the lure of an easy out is just a click away. "We're not policing your thoughts," he clarifies. "We're handing you the tool and outlining how it's supposed to be used; people should choose the right way to use it." As the AI debate heats up, one thing's crystal clear: the era of AI naiveté has ended. And there stands Devan Leos, the "Mighty Med" alum turned tech company tête, at the center of a disruptive revolution as contentious as it is life-changing.

So what's the bottom line? In this new Wachowskian-esque era, where humans and machines are merging — maybe it's time to re-evaluate our values? Leos compares AI to the discovery of fire, “The true solution isn’t cursing the fire; it's utilizing it, but only to cook food or to warm your chaps like Jiminy cricket — but burning your trash, people, or houses is unacceptable!”