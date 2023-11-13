'Walking Pharmacies': Matthew Perry's Late-Night Pill Popping Parties With B-List Celeb Exposed
Friends star Matthew Perry claimed to be sober at the time of his death but allegedly engaged in prescription pill-popping parties with a B-list celebrity pal, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The bombshell allegation surfaced after reports showed investigators probing his sudden death at age 54, uncovered a stockpile of anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medications inside his Pacific Palisades, California home on October 28, 2023.
The beloved Perry would allegedly woof down painkillers and a prescribed stimulant to help him function throughout the day, according to a source who knows the celeb pal.
“They would party together while on the phone because neither one of them would leave their place so they would just sit at home and get super f----- up,” the source told RadarOnline.com.
The source alleged, “They were ‘party partners’ at night. They would converse about their lives and substance abuse problems. They both claimed to be sober people, but they are both walking pharmacies."
The shocking allegation comes as ex-gal pal Katyi Edwards, 47, implied Perry may have relapsed just prior to his death.
“I don’t believe he just drowned in his Jacuzzi, that doesn’t sound right,” she told the UK Sun.
“I know Matthew and I know that he wouldn’t have just drowned. I think he might have taken pills in the week leading up to this. They said there were no prescription painkillers at the scene, which doesn’t surprise me, because he didn’t leave drugs lying around. He was paranoid and would take them all, so there wasn’t any evidence, and then go out for more when he was ready to."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Fools Rush In star was last spotted alive that Saturday playing pickleball with friends where he kept “complaining of tiredness.”
Perry, who has long battled booze and drugs throughout his adult life, was found dead from an apparent cardiac arrest by paramedics and LAPD officers about 4 p.m.
The Whole Nine Yards actor claimed he had overcome addiction in 2021 – and used his sobriety to launch a second comeback via his 2022 bestselling book Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
But the source claims Perry was also keeping a big terrible secret – an unhealthy consumption of prescribed medications.
“Everyone around him knows what really happened," the insider said.
No illegal drugs were found at the scene, and it will take months to determine a cause of death pending the toxicology tests being conducted by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.