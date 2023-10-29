'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Alleged Drowning

Matthew Perry has died after an apparent drowning, RadarOnline.com has learned. The television star — famous for playing Chandler Bing on Friends — was allegedly found in a jacuzzi at a Los Angeles home on Saturday, according to law enforcement sources.

The actor played Chandler on the hit '90s sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston , Lisa Kudrow , David Schwimmer , Courteney Cox , and Matt LeBlanc for ten seasons until the show ended in 2004.

First responders reportedly rushed to the house on a cardiac arrest call. TMZ reports that no drugs were found at the scene, with insiders sharing that no foul play was involved. Perry was 54 years old.

He appeared thinner than usual and was slurring his speech during the reunion special, the show’s creator chalked the actor’s “bizarre behavior” up to emergency dental work he received just before the special was filmed.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Perry worried fans in May 2021 when he appeared looking worse for wear during the Friends: The Reunion special on HBO Max.

Perry struggled with addiction during his life and spoke about his journey to sobriety in his memoir.

"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me," Perry told his fans when he was still writing Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

"The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t," he added. "And it’s all in here.”