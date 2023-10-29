'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Alleged Drowning
Matthew Perry has died after an apparent drowning, RadarOnline.com has learned. The television star — famous for playing Chandler Bing on Friends — was allegedly found in a jacuzzi at a Los Angeles home on Saturday, according to law enforcement sources.
First responders reportedly rushed to the house on a cardiac arrest call. TMZ reports that no drugs were found at the scene, with insiders sharing that no foul play was involved. Perry was 54 years old.
The actor played Chandler on the hit '90s sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc for ten seasons until the show ended in 2004.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Perry worried fans in May 2021 when he appeared looking worse for wear during the Friends: The Reunion special on HBO Max.
He appeared thinner than usual and was slurring his speech during the reunion special, the show’s creator chalked the actor’s “bizarre behavior” up to emergency dental work he received just before the special was filmed.
Perry struggled with addiction during his life and spoke about his journey to sobriety in his memoir.
"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me," Perry told his fans when he was still writing Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
"The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t," he added. "And it’s all in here.”
Perry also suffered from health issues. He detailed a scary incident from just a few years ago when he spent weeks fighting for his life after his colon burst from opioid overuse. The star was in a coma for two weeks and was hospitalized for five months and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months after the scare.
"I could handle it, kind of," he shared of his alcohol addiction in hindsight. "But by the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble."
"But there were years that I was sober during that time. Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through," Perry confessed. "And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, 'That should tell me something.'"
Perry said he waited to share his powerful story until he was safely sober with the hopes of helping others who struggle with their own vices.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Perry's rep for a statement.