RadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Accused of Blowing Off Another Debt Lawsuit Days Before Fancy Anniversary Dinner With ‘RHOA’ Star

The ex-NFL star is about to be hit with more bad financial news.

Nov. 13 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s on-again, off-again husband Kroy Biermann is accused of blowing off another lawsuit over an unpaid debt — and the ex-NFL star’s financial woes are about to worsen.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Discovery Bank asked for a default judgment against Biermann in the amount of $11,275.

The couple in happier times.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in July, Biermann was sued by Discover Bank over an unpaid credit card bill.

The bank accused Biermann of refusing to make his payments despite numerous demands. As a result, Discover filed a civil lawsuit demanding the entire unpaid balance from the ex-NFL star.

The duo still owe $1.1 million in back taxes.

The bill attached to the lawsuit showed Biermann of spending money on Xbox game purchases and Uber Eats for dinner.

Over the weekend, Zolciak and Biermann celebrated their 12-year anniversary, despite being in the middle of a divorce, with a fancy dinner.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the credit card lawsuit is peanuts compared to the other financial issues Biermann and Zolciak are facing.

Earlier this year, the duo were hit with a $1.1 million tax lien by the IRS.

Kim Zolciak
The couple being interviewed by police during one of their many fights.

The government accused them of owing $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018.

In addition, Biermann was recently ordered to turn over the keys to his 2020 Rolls Royce after he missed payments and the two were ordered to pay $230k to a bank.

On top of that, earlier this month, the couple rushed to court pleading with a judge to call off a scheduled foreclosure auction.

The couple admitted they are late on payments but said the property has been placed on the market for $6 million.

The couple listed listed their home for $6 million last month.

The duo asked for additional time to sell the home. Kim claimed her children would be “homeless” if the judge didn’t grant the request.

She said in an emotional declaration, "Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property. and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations.”

Kim added, “we strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence.”

The bank has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

