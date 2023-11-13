Home > Exclusives > Erika Jayne Exclusive Erika Jayne Accused of ‘Bleeding’ Ex Thomas Girardi’s Estate Dry, Trying to Benefit From Husband's Fraud With Never-Ending Fight Over Diamond Earrings Source: MEGA Jayne still faces a separate $25 million lawsuit. By: Ryan Naumann Nov. 13 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has refused to drop her fight over a pair of diamond earrings that were taken from her as part of her husband’s bankruptcy — and now she’s being accused of causing “economic bleeding” to his estate that owes millions to other parties, RadarOnline.com has learned. Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi was pushed into bankruptcy in 2020. The once-powerful lawyer was accused of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme.

Source: MEGA; BRAVO Jayne has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Many clients claimed Girardi secured them a financial settlement in a legal dispute but had excuses when it came time to pay them. Earlier this year, Girardi and his associates were charged with wire fraud. Prosecutors accuse Girardi of embezzling $18 million from his clients from 2010 to 2020. As part of the bankruptcy, the court-appointed a trustee to take over control of Girardi’s finances and sell off assets to raise money for creditors.

Source: BRAVO Girardi is facing serious criminal charges over his alleged embezzlement.

Jayne was hit with a $25 million lawsuit demanding she return money the law firm paid to cover bills for her company EJ Global. She has denied all allegations of wrongdoing or having any knowledge of her husband’s alleged crimes. Separately, the trustee demanded Jayne turn over a pair of diamond earrings that Girardi had purchased her for $750k. The trustee said the jewelry was improperly purchased with funds meant for Girardi’s clients.

Jayne opposed the request before a judge finally ordered them to be sold off at auction. The earrings were sold off for $250k. However, Jayne filed an appeal of the decision after the sale arguing the court’s decision was improper.

Source: MEGA Bravo recently filmed a spin-off with Jayne.

The reality star claimed she was owed damages for the earrings being taken from her. Now, in a recent motion, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee said she’s had enough of Jayne’s arguments and attempts to drag out the case.

The trustee said there is no question the funds used by Girardi to purchase the earrings was meant for his clients and was NOT his personal account. In her motion, the trustee asked the court to shut Jayne down once and for all. She said it’s needed, “most importantly” to “stop the economic bleeding Erika is causing the Estate in pursuit of her quest to benefit from the unconscionable fraud and crime perpetrated by her husband.”

Source: BRAVO The trustee says Jayne has no evidence to back up her arguments in court.

The trustee revealed Jayne recently asked for more time to conduct discovery including depositions of the trustee’s expert. The trustee said Jayne has provided no evidence to warrant her motion being granted.

As a result, she asked that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star be stopped from continuing this battle. As we first reported, last month, the trustee trashed Jayne in court documents and accused her of leaking false information to the press. For his part, Girardi has been in a senior living facility for months after his family claimed he was diagnosed with dementia. Jayne's divorce from Girardi was put on pause until the bankruptcy is resolved.