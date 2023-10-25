Home > Exclusives > Erika Jayne Exclusive Erika Jayne Accused of Leaking False Information to Press in Fight Over $750k Diamond Earrings Taken in 'RHOBH' Star's Husband's Bankruptcy Source: MEGA Jayne is being roasted in court. By: Ryan Naumann Oct. 25 2023, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is being trashed for allegedly spreading false information about her court battle over a pair of diamond earrings that she was forced to surrender over in her husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy for Girardi’s now-closed law firm Girardi Keese said Jayne isn’t owed a dime.

Source: Bravo Jayne and her estranged husband Girardi in happier times.

As we previously reported, in 2020, Girardi, once a well-respected LA attorney, was pushed into bankruptcy by creditors. He was accused of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme. Many of his former clients claimed they were stiffed by Girardi on payments owed from legal settlements. Earlier this year, Girardi and his associates were charged with wire fraud. Prosecutors accuse Girardi of embezzling $18 million from his clients from 2010 to 2020.

Source: MEGA Jayne still faces a $25 million lawsuit over money Girardi's law firm spent to pay her company EJ Global's bills.

As part of the bankruptcy, the trustee has been attempting to collect money to pay Girardi’s creditors. Jayne was hit with a $25 million lawsuit demanding she repay money the law firm spent on bills for her company, EJ Global. In addition, the trustee demanded Jayne turn over a pair of diamond earrings worth $750k. The Bravo star and Girardi were married for 20 years before she filed for divorce as his legal problems mounted.

The trustee claimed the diamond earrings were purchased by Girardi using his client’s money. Jayne attempted to oppose the request but was unsuccessful. Jayne filed to appeal the decision to seize her earrings. Before the court could rule, the earrings were auctioned off for $250k. Months later, the higher court remanded the matter back to bankruptcy court to allow the parties to resolve a couple of issues.

Source: MEGA Jayne is accused of spreading false information.

Now, the trustee has asked that Jayne not be awarded damages. She said, “The District Court affirmed the Trustee’s position that regardless of whether the money was commingled and therefore the Earrings were property of the Estate, or the property of the beneficiaries of the trust account, Erika, as the recipient of the fruits of the money stolen from the trust account, does not have any right or interest in the Earrings or the proceeds of the sale thereof.” The trustee explained the proceeds from the auction cannot revert back to Erika.

The trustee added, “The District Court's order implicitly indicated that these funds either belong to specifically identifiable clients or the Estate and should be administered by the Trustee. In all events, Erika no longer has a “dog in this fight.” In addition, the trustee accused Erika and her PR team of spreading false information in the press.

Source: Bravo Girardi is currently living in a assisted living facility.

“Erika has falsely allowed her PR team to suggest she won the appeal and has gone so far as to suggest she is entitled to the proceeds from the sale,” the trustee said. “As the Court knows and the District Court affirmed, the buyer of the earrings has no further exposure as a result of the sale. The auctioneer and other professionals have already been paid for the work related to the sale. The proceeds of the sale under any scenario are not Erika’s. They are the clients whose funds were misappropriated.”

The trustee added, “The money used to purchase the Earrings is either Estate property or the clients’ property, but it is not Erika’s property under any scenario. This undisputed finding by this Court and the District Court precludes Erika from any claim to the proceeds from the sale of the Earrings. She cannot profit from her husband’s theft of his clients’ money and that should be cleared up in any order or finding by this Court.” Jayne has yet to respond.