Erika Jayne’s Husband Ordered To Undergo Mental Evaluation In Wire Fraud Case
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi has been ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation as part of his criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a federal court judge ruled the once-respected lawyer will have to submit to a psychiatric or psychological exam to determine if Girardi can stand trial.
Last month, Girardi and his associates were charged with wire fraud. The disbarred attorney stands accused of embezzling over $15 million from his clients.
Prosecutors said Girardi ran his law firm like a Ponzi scheme and ripped off orphans, widows, and even a fire burn victim.
The judge presiding over the case said he found reasonable cause to believe Girardi “may be presently suffering from a mental disease of defect rendering” him mentally incompetent.”
In 2021, Girardi was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. His brother Robert was appointed conservator of Girardi. Jayne’s husband was placed in an assisted living facility.
The court order instructs the government to coordinate with Robert on the exam. Girardi will be examined via video conference at his facility. Prosecutors will be allowed to conduct their own examination.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Girardi’s entire world started to collapse in 2020. The lawyer was being hit with lawsuit after lawsuit over unpaid debts.
His creditors forced him and his firm into Chapter 7 bankruptcy. For over a year, the court has attempted to clean up the mess.
The trustees presiding over the cases have been seizing assets including a pair of diamond earrings Girardi purchased for Jayne.
The items have been sold off at public auction. Jayne’s earrings fetched $250k after she was ordered to hand them over.
As we first reported, Jayne has appealed the sale and demanded she is awarded damages for the “legal error.”
The trustee trashed her request claiming she deserves nothing.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Jayne was sued by the trustee for the return of $25 million that Girardi’s firm spent on her company EJ Global’s bills.