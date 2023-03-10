Erika Jayne's Husband Tom Girardi Treated Top State Bar Investigator To More Than $1 Million In Gifts, Investigation Reveals

Tom Layton, and his wife, Rose, received more than $600,000 in payments from Girardi, and even got to use a credit card paid for by Girardi's law firm, it was revealed.

The report indicated the couple racked up quite a bill, charging an average of $45,000 per year on the American Express card from 2013 to 2020.

LA Times covered the development on Friday, noting the report showed Girardi also guaranteed a $150,000 bank loan to Layton in 2006, at which time he worked at the State Bar. Plus, the former's law firm leased two BMWs and a Cadillac Escalade to Layton during his tenure and after.