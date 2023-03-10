Erika Jayne's Husband Tom Girardi Treated Top State Bar Investigator To More Than $1 Million In Gifts, Investigation Reveals
A new report released on Friday showed that one top state bar investigator enjoyed the perks of having close ties with now-disbarred lawyer Tom Girardi, who is suspected of stealing tens of millions of dollars from clients and colleagues.
RadarOnline.com has learned that findings from a 16-month investigation determined the estranged husband of reality star Erika Jayne gave more than $1 million in gifts and other lucrative perks to an investigator at the State Bar and the top official's wife.
Tom Layton, and his wife, Rose, received more than $600,000 in payments from Girardi, and even got to use a credit card paid for by Girardi's law firm, it was revealed.
The report indicated the couple racked up quite a bill, charging an average of $45,000 per year on the American Express card from 2013 to 2020.
LA Times covered the development on Friday, noting the report showed Girardi also guaranteed a $150,000 bank loan to Layton in 2006, at which time he worked at the State Bar. Plus, the former's law firm leased two BMWs and a Cadillac Escalade to Layton during his tenure and after.
In another surprising development, the former LA powerhouse provided free legal representation when the Laytons sued their general contractor and employed two of their children at the Girardi Keese firm. Plus, there were payments to the Laytons dating back to 2002, stacking up to nearly $500,000 between 2006 to 2015.
It was noted that Layton was fired in 2015. "I don't give a damn," an attorney who represented Layton said when questioned about the findings.
The report revealed a number of State Bar officials who had a good rapport with Girardi appeared to get rid of complaints that came into the agency or improperly closed cases about the lawyer's alleged misconduct.
The State Bar took legal action against Girardi in March 2021.
"The magnitude and duration of the transgressions reveal persistent institutional failure and a shocking past culture of unethical and unacceptable behavior," said chair of the State Bar's board of trustees Ruben Duran.
"Providing this disclosure is a necessary step to demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability and restore public trust," added Duran.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Girardi is facing federal wire fraud charges in two jurisdictions but it's unknown if he will stand trial after his Alzheimer's diagnosis.