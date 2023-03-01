‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Plotting Against Erika Jayne After Lisa Rinna's Exit: ‘They Want Her Gone’

Erika Jayne is desperate to hang on to her $600,000-a-season gig on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since her marriage to Tom Girardi fell to pieces — but sources say her costars are hell-bent on kicking her to the curb, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“They want her gone — and they’re not hiding it,” dished a source close to production. Season 13 recently started filming.