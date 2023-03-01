‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Plotting Against Erika Jayne After Lisa Rinna's Exit: ‘They Want Her Gone’
Erika Jayne is desperate to hang on to her $600,000-a-season gig on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since her marriage to Tom Girardi fell to pieces — but sources say her costars are hell-bent on kicking her to the curb, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“They want her gone — and they’re not hiding it,” dished a source close to production. Season 13 recently started filming.
The cast has been sharing photos from recent events where they all appeared to be having a good time — we’re told the photos don’t tell the whole story.
Bankruptcy Tom, 83, was once estimated to be worth $240 million — but Erika, 51, filed for divorce in 2020 as the Alzheimer’s-addled attorney was accused of embezzling more than $18 million from clients to fund his lavish lifestyle.
And when the Housewife went to court in a failed bid to keep diamond earrings believed to be bought with $750,000 of stolen funds, co-star Garcelle Beauvais blasted her for living “off the backs” of the alleged victims!
According to sources, Garcelle, 56, isn’t the only series regular who’s disgusted! “They openly called her out for not having empathy,” said a source with knowledge of the matter.
The insider spilled that Erika is also on the outs now because she her best friend Lisa Rinna fled the show after 8 seasons. “Now Erika’s feeling the freeze — and worried how she’s going to survive another season!” said the source.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jayne has been dragged into various legal battles with her ex-husband. In 2020, Tom and his law firm Girardi Keese were forced into bankruptcy by creditors.
The once-respected lawyer stands accused of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme. The trustee presiding over the law firm’s bankruptcy sued Jayne for the return of $25 million that the firm spent to pay the reality star’s bills.
Jayne argued she had no reason to believe Girardi was broke at the time. “Ms. Girardi at all times was and is an entertainer with a 12th grade education. Ms. Girardi was never and is not an attorney, and she trusted that GK, Mr. Girardi, and the outside accountants, given their superior knowledge and expertise, prepared proper, lawful, and legitimate tax returns,” her attorney argued.
Jayne demanded the entire lawsuit be dismissed. However, her attempts to have the suit tossed have been unsuccessful. The trustee and Jayne are involved in settlement discussions but if no deal is reached the RHOBH star has asked for a jury trial.