'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Hit With $650k Federal Lawsuit Over Concert Tickets That Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Purchased
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been slapped with a brand new federal lawsuit as part of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s ongoing bankruptcy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the company Barry’s Ticket Service has filed a countersuit against Jayne and Girardi’s old partner Christopher Kamon.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in 2020, Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were forced into Chapter bankruptcy by various creditors.
Girardi has been accused of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme and embezzling millions meant for his clients. Many clients, including orphans and widows, weren’t paid out the full amount owed on settlements secured. Recently, Girardi was hit with criminal charges over his alleged scheme.
As part of the bankruptcy, a trustee was appointed to take over control of Girardi and his firm’s finances. For the past couple of years, they have attempted to sell off property and assets to collect money to pay off the debt owed.
The trustee has also filed several lawsuits against third parties who were paid money by Girardi and his firm in the years prior to the bankruptcy. The lawsuits seek to recover the funds that were a part of these “fraudulent transfers.”
- Breaking Cover: 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Spotted On RARE Public Outing After Indictment On Federal Charges
- ‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Speaks Out For First Time After Estranged Husband's Indictment For Embezzling $18 Million From Clients
- 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi & Others Charged With Misappropriating More Than $3 Million In Settlement Funds
One lawsuit was filed against a company named Barry’s Ticket Service. The suit read, “During a time when Girardi Keese was in a precarious financial state, and was not paying its creditors, Girardi Keese began a systematic process of draining the available cash, often times consisting of stolen client trust funds, by, among other things, making distributions to certain preferred creditors or third parties from funds of Girardi Keese’s estate. During the seven-year period prior to the Petition Date, with the assistance of various partners, employees, and family members, Thomas and Girardi Keese conspired by purpose and design to abscond and secrete the assets of Girardi Keese for the purpose of defrauding Girardi Keese’s creditors.”
In court documents, the trustee said Girardi’s firm made 399 payments to Barry’s Tickets totaling $649,835 during the 4-year period prior to the bankruptcy.
The suit said the money spent was on concert, musical, and theater tickets procured for the personal benefit of Girardi, Jayne, and Kamon.
The trustee demanded Barry’s Tickets repay the $650k. However, now, the company has countersued Jayne and Kamon. They argue all claims against them should be dismissed and the money should be recovered from Jayne and Girardi’s old partner.
The company argued Girardi was “solvent” at the time he made the payments and that he received tickets in exchange for the money. The company wants Jayne and Kamon to be on the hook for the money. The Bravo star has yet to respond to the lawsuit.