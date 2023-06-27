Your tip
Judge Orders ‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Husband to Turn Over His Unredacted Mental Evaluation in Wire Fraud Case

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA; BRAVO
By:

Jun. 27 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

A federal judge has ordered Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi to turn over a copy of an unredacted report on his mental state — despite the disbarred lawyer’s objections, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge has ordered Girardi and his legal team to hand over a copy for review.

Embedded Image

As we first reported, Girardi’s lawyer demanded a mental evaluation be done on their client to determine if he was competent to stand trial in his criminal case.

Jayne’s husband stands accused of embezzling $15 million from clients of his law firm Girardi Keese from 2010 to 2020. Earlier this year, he was charged with several counts of wire fraud.

Embedded Image
Source: BRAVO

Girardi has been living in a senior assisted living facility since 2021 after his family claimed he was diagnosed with dementia.

Around the same time, Jayne filed for divorce from her husband as his legal problems started to mount. He and his law firm were forced into bankruptcy by his creditors.

Embedded Image
Source: BRAVO

As part of his criminal case, the government hired an expert neuropsychologist Dr. Diana Goldstein to perform a mental evaluation on Girardi. The medical professional determined Girardi was competent to stand trial.

However, Girardi has refused to allow the government to view the unredacted report claiming there is no valid reason to view certain information, including a portion about his “alcohol use.” He said it was “result in the prosecution team being tainted.”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

“Importantly, the Court, needs access to the full set of information regarding the evaluations that have been conducted in order to reach an informed decision regarding defendant’s competency,” the motion read.

Prosecutors said, “The redacted portions seem to primarily involve defendant’s responses to questions about the charges in the instant matter, which go to the crux of the proceedings.”

At a recent hearing, the judge ruled in favor of the government. He did not order the report to be turned over to prosecutors but said it should be turned over to the court for review.

The judge will then decide if prosecutors will be allowed to view it.

