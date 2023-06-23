‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Refusing To Show Prosecutors His Unredacted Mental Evaluation Detailing His ‘Alcohol Use’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi is attempting to block prosecutors from reviewing an unredacted report on his mental state, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, prosecutors were back in court this week attempting to convince a judge to let them see the report.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Girardi was hit with five counts of wire fraud. The government accused the once-respected lawyer of running his now-defunct law firm like a Ponzi scheme. In court filings, prosecutors accused the 83-year-old of embezzling $15 million from clients from 2010 to 2020. His alleged victims included orphans, widows and a fire burn victim.

Back in 2020, Girardi’s world started to crumble as he was hit with a series of lawsuits over alleged debts. His creditors forced him and his firm into bankruptcy. Jayne was sued for the return of $25 million that the firm allegedly used to pay the bills for her company, EJ Global. She has denied all allegations of wrongdoing,

Jayne filed for divorce in late 2020 as her husband’s legal problems started to mount. She moved out of their mega-mansion in Pasadena, California and into a modest rental. Girardi was forced out of the home as his longtime home was sold off at auction. Girardi moved into a senior assisted living facility after his family said the ex-lawyer had been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

The judge in his criminal case ordered Girardi to submit to a mental evaluation to determine if he was competent to stand trial. A court-ordered neuropsychologist Dr. Diana Goldstein concluded that Girardi was competent. However, Girardi has refused to allow the government to review the unredacted report. importantly, the Court, needs access to the full set of information regarding the evaluations that have been conducted in order to reach an informed decision regarding defendant’s competency.”

Prosecutors said Girardi has opposed them reading an unredacted report because it “would result in the prosecution team being tainted.” Further, he said the government had failed to show a need to review the report.

Prosecutors said, “the redacted portions seem to primarily involve defendant’s responses to questions about the charges in the instant matter, which go to the crux of the proceedings. They said the two general categories of information that were redacted regarded Girardi’s “alcohol use” and his responses to questions regarding the underlying charges against him.

Prosecutors argued, “The potential relevance of the redacted information is clear. Defendant’s ability to understand and discuss the charges against him relate directly to the evaluation of whether he understands those charges and can assist his counsel in defending against them.” The judge has yet to rule.