Erika Jayne Attempting to Settle $25 Million Lawsuit in Disgraced Husband Tom’s Bankruptcy

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is attempting to hash out a settlement in the $25 million legal battle over money her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s law firm spent on her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo star and the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy for Girardi’s law firm have informed the court they are in active talks to resolve the case.