Prosecutors Demand Copy of 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Tom Girardi’s Unredacted Mental Evaluation

Jun. 21 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

The prosecutors taking on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi for alleged embezzlement are fighting the disgraced lawyer’s attempt to keep information about his mental state sealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the government has demanded the judge presiding over Girardi’s criminal case allow them access to the report.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Girardi, a once-well-respected lawyer who fell from grace after he was accused of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme, was charged with five counts of wire fraud.

In court documents, Girardi was accused of stealing money from clients from 2010 to 2020. Jayne’s husband and his associates stand accused of embezzling over $15 million to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Girardi’s problems started in 2020 as he was hit with several lawsuits over loans and unpaid debts. His creditors forced him and his law firm Girardi Keese into bankruptcy. The Bravo star filed for divorce as her husband’s legal problems worsened.

Jayne was hit with a bombshell lawsuit as part of the law firm’s bankruptcy demanding she pay back $25 million that was spent to pay bills for her company EJ Global.

Erika Jayne
Erika Jayne
In 2021, Girardi was moved out of his mega-mansion in Pasadena and into a senior assisted living facility.

His brother Robert was granted conservatorship of Girardi after revealing Jayne’s husband was diagnosed with dementia.

As part of the criminal case, the government hired an expert to determine if Girardi was competent to stand trial.

Goldstein has concluded her examination and opined, among other things, that defendant is competent to stand trial,” the motion read.

However, prosecutors said they agreed to let Girardi’s team review Goldstein’s report before they looked at it. The government said Girardi’s team was to redact private information but instead redacted the majority of the report.

The motion demanded the court allow prosecutors to review and use the entirety of Girardi’s evaluation.tom

