Naomi Biden's Secret Service Detail Open Fire on 3 Suspects During Suspected Car Break-in: Report
A team of Secret Service agents tasked with protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire on three suspects in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
The startling incident took place on Sunday night when three individuals allegedly attempted to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the Georgetown neighborhood of the United States capital.
One Secret Service agent tasked with protecting President Biden’s 29-year-old granddaughter Naomi fired his weapon during the incident. No one was reported injured.
“On Nov. 12 around 11:58 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle,” agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed in a statement.
“During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck,” he continued. “The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units.”
“There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.”
According to the New York Post, the agents were with Naomi Biden in Washington, D.C. when the incident unfolded on Sunday night.
A manhunt has since been launched to find the suspects, and President Biden’s granddaughter was not injured during the attempted break-in.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the startling incident on Sunday night in Washington, D.C. came just a few days after Hunter Biden’s daughter defended her 80-year-old presidential grandfather from criticism regarding his age ahead of next year’s White House election.
Naomi responded to former Obama advisor David Axelrod after Axelrod called on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.
"Looking forward to proving the political pundits wrong... again," the 29-year-old Biden wrote.
Sunday night’s Secret Service incident also came shortly after Naomi was accused of vandalizing the United States Capitol building while working as a Senate page in 2011.
According to reports, Naomi and another Senate page allegedly carved their names into the stone at the top of the Capitol dome – a restricted area that only a few people are allowed to access.
Naomi’s father Hunter later issued an apology to the then-boss of the Senate page program, Elizabeth Roach, for his then-17-year-old daughter’s alleged actions.
"I am Naomi Biden's Dad. I cannot express how sorry I am for Naomi's behavior,” Hunter wrote at the time. “I have been in meetings all day and just heard what happened.”
“As soon as Naomi is finished work today, I will be speaking with her,” he continued in June 2011. “I am very disappointed in their behavior, but understand that the intent was not malicious.”