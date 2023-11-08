Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden's Daughter Slams Obama Whisperer for Suggesting Grandfather Joe Bow Out of Presidential Race Against Trump

hunter biden daughter slams david axelrod poll joe drop out
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 7 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Joe Biden's granddaughter warned Barack Obama's ex-advisor to stand down after he suggested the president drop out of the 2024 presidential race after a new poll revealed the 80-year-old commander-in-chief trailing behind Donald Trump in five swing states, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hunter Biden's daughter, Naomi Biden, 29, defended Joe on Monday after David Axelrod said he believes President Biden should exit the race because “the stakes of miscalculation are too dramatic to ignore."

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden daughter slams david axelrod poll joe drop out
Source: MEGA

Naomi is Hunter's oldest daughter.

"It’s very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden’s team says his resolve to run is firm,” Axelrod wrote on X after the poll was published on Sunday.

“He’s defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party – not ‘bed-wetting,’ but legitimate concern,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement
naomi biden
Source: MEGA

Naomi stuck up for her grandfather after it was suggested he drop out of race.

The former Obama loyalist called Trump "dangerous," stating it's up to Joe to figure out if he's the best fit for this country.

"[Biden] is justly proud of his accomplishments,” Axelrod explained. “Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying. But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore.”

“Only [Biden] can make this decision,” he concluded. “If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s."

Article continues below advertisement

It didn't take long for Joe's granddaughter to sound off, issuing her own response.

"Looking forward to proving the political pundits wrong... again," Naomi, the oldest daughter of Hunter and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, posted hours later while sharing an old tweet that targeted Axelrod on X.

MORE ON:
Hunter Biden
hunter biden daughter slams david axelrod poll joe drop out
Source: MEGA

Naomi went on the defense.

Article continues below advertisement

"Disingenuous - you’ve been predicting his demise & doubting his resilience since beginning. There’s a difference between being entitled to an opinion & relishing a platform to disparage AND between journalism & being a jerk with a microphone. Up next 'who’d of thought he’d win'," the post from February 2020 read per Daily Mail.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

joe bidens polls numbers seriously dip donald trump leads in swing states
Source: MEGA

Joe is behind Trump by four points in Pennsylvania, five points in Arizona and Michigan, six points in Georgia, and ten points in Nevada.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Times and Siena College's poll found that Joe is behind Trump by four points in Pennsylvania, five points in Arizona and Michigan, six points in Georgia, and ten points in Nevada.

He was already the oldest person elected president when he took office in 2020 — and his physical and mental state have already been the center of controversy.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.