Hunter Biden's Daughter Slams Obama Whisperer for Suggesting Grandfather Joe Bow Out of Presidential Race Against Trump
Joe Biden's granddaughter warned Barack Obama's ex-advisor to stand down after he suggested the president drop out of the 2024 presidential race after a new poll revealed the 80-year-old commander-in-chief trailing behind Donald Trump in five swing states, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hunter Biden's daughter, Naomi Biden, 29, defended Joe on Monday after David Axelrod said he believes President Biden should exit the race because “the stakes of miscalculation are too dramatic to ignore."
"It’s very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden’s team says his resolve to run is firm,” Axelrod wrote on X after the poll was published on Sunday.
“He’s defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party – not ‘bed-wetting,’ but legitimate concern,” he added.
The former Obama loyalist called Trump "dangerous," stating it's up to Joe to figure out if he's the best fit for this country.
"[Biden] is justly proud of his accomplishments,” Axelrod explained. “Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying. But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore.”
“Only [Biden] can make this decision,” he concluded. “If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s."
It didn't take long for Joe's granddaughter to sound off, issuing her own response.
"Looking forward to proving the political pundits wrong... again," Naomi, the oldest daughter of Hunter and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, posted hours later while sharing an old tweet that targeted Axelrod on X.
"Disingenuous - you’ve been predicting his demise & doubting his resilience since beginning. There’s a difference between being entitled to an opinion & relishing a platform to disparage AND between journalism & being a jerk with a microphone. Up next 'who’d of thought he’d win'," the post from February 2020 read per Daily Mail.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Times and Siena College's poll found that Joe is behind Trump by four points in Pennsylvania, five points in Arizona and Michigan, six points in Georgia, and ten points in Nevada.
He was already the oldest person elected president when he took office in 2020 — and his physical and mental state have already been the center of controversy.