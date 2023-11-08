Hunter Biden's Daughter Slams Obama Whisperer for Suggesting Grandfather Joe Bow Out of Presidential Race Against Trump

Hunter Biden 's daughter, Naomi Biden , 29, defended Joe on Monday after David Axelrod said he believes President Biden should exit the race because “the stakes of miscalculation are too dramatic to ignore."

Joe Biden 's granddaughter warned Barack Obama 's ex-advisor to stand down after he suggested the president drop out of the 2024 presidential race after a new poll revealed the 80-year-old commander-in-chief trailing behind Donald Trump in five swing states, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“He’s defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party – not ‘bed-wetting,’ but legitimate concern,” he added.

"It’s very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden’s team says his resolve to run is firm,” Axelrod wrote on X after the poll was published on Sunday.

Naomi stuck up for her grandfather after it was suggested he drop out of race.

The former Obama loyalist called Trump "dangerous," stating it's up to Joe to figure out if he's the best fit for this country.

"[Biden] is justly proud of his accomplishments,” Axelrod explained. “Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying. But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore.”

“Only [Biden] can make this decision,” he concluded. “If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s."