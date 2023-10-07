Hunter Biden's Daughter Allegedly Vandalized United States Capitol While Working as a Senate Page: Report
In 2011, Hunter Biden's daughter, Naomi Biden, allegedly vandalized the United States Capitol when she was working as a Senate page, prompting her father to apologize to the head of the page program, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Naomi, who was 17 at the time, had secured a coveted position as a page for Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, the former majority leader in the Senate. Her grandfather, Joe Biden, served as vice president during that period.
During a tour of the Capitol dome, a privilege usually reserved for members of Congress and their guests, Naomi and another page reportedly defaced the walls surrounding the historic dome.
According to the New York Post, they allegedly carved their names into the stone at the top of the dome, a restricted area that only a few people were allowed to access at a time.
The incident required architects to be brought in to repair the damage.
The then-vice president was reportedly informed about this misbehavior, and Hunter, who was busy with his own endeavors at the time, reached out to Elizabeth Roach, the boss of the Senate page program, to express his disappointment and apologize for Naomi's actions.
"I am Naomi Biden's Dad. I cannot express how sorry I am for Naomi's behavior. I have been in meetings all day and just heard ... what happened. As soon as Naomi is finished work today, I will be speaking with her. I am very disappointed in their behavior, but understand that the intent was not malicious," Hunter wrote on June 30, 2011, in an email from his abandoned laptop.
Roach acknowledged the email and thanked Hunter for reinforcing the gravity of the situation.
She informed him that the pages were instructed to write apology letters to the sergeant at arms and the deputy sergeant at arms, and Naomi complied with appropriate notes to both.
Terrance W. Gainer, the former sergeant at arms who received Naomi's apology letter, recognized that such incidents were not uncommon among young teenage kids who were away from home for the first time. The goal was to correct their behavior and guide them toward success.
Although the consequences for Naomi's vandalism appear to have been minimal, it is worth noting that just a few weeks after the incident, she accompanied her grandfather on a trip to China.
Following her time as a Senate page, Naomi went on to study at the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia Law School. She reportedly ended up pursuing a career in international arbitration law at a prestigious Washington D.C. law firm, Arnold & Porter.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation told the outlet that the carvings in the Capitol dome had been a "tradition" among Senate pages, and countless others had committed similar acts of defacement.