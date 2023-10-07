Hunter Biden's Daughter Allegedly Vandalized United States Capitol While Working as a Senate Page: Report

During a tour of the Capitol dome, a privilege usually reserved for members of Congress and their guests, Naomi and another page reportedly defaced the walls surrounding the historic dome.

According to the New York Post, they allegedly carved their names into the stone at the top of the dome, a restricted area that only a few people were allowed to access at a time.

The incident required architects to be brought in to repair the damage.

The then-vice president was reportedly informed about this misbehavior, and Hunter, who was busy with his own endeavors at the time, reached out to Elizabeth Roach, the boss of the Senate page program, to express his disappointment and apologize for Naomi's actions.