Sad Final Vote: Senator Dianne Feinstein Seen on Senate Floor with Colleagues Just Hours Before Death

Feinstein had used a wheelchair in the final months of her Senate career due to her declining health. Her battle with shingles had taken a toll on her well-being, and she had missed several Senate votes. Despite pressure to resign, she remained in her role, using aides to guide her in her duties.

Her colleagues in the Senate paid tribute to her on Friday morning with tearful speeches and a moment of silence. Feinstein's desk was draped in black cloth and adorned with a vase of white roses.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer led the tribute, highlighting her remarkable career and the friendships she had forged across party lines.