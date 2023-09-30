Sad Final Vote: Senator Dianne Feinstein Seen on Senate Floor with Colleagues Just Hours Before Death
Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazing figure in American politics, passed away at the age of 90 in her Washington, D.C., home on Thursday, September 28.
The news of her death came just hours after her final public act on the Senate floor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Feinstein, the first female mayor of San Francisco and California's longest-serving senator, was known for her dedication to breaking through gender barriers and her commitment to progressive causes.
According to Daily Mail, Feinstein was helped onto the Senate floor for a procedural vote on short-term government funding just before her death. Holding onto her aide's arm, she raised her hand to vote "aye" before being escorted out once more.
Feinstein had used a wheelchair in the final months of her Senate career due to her declining health. Her battle with shingles had taken a toll on her well-being, and she had missed several Senate votes. Despite pressure to resign, she remained in her role, using aides to guide her in her duties.
Her colleagues in the Senate paid tribute to her on Friday morning with tearful speeches and a moment of silence. Feinstein's desk was draped in black cloth and adorned with a vase of white roses.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer led the tribute, highlighting her remarkable career and the friendships she had forged across party lines.
Feinstein's legacy is one of dedication and accomplishment. She was a fierce advocate for gun control, helping to pass the Assault Weapons Ban.
As chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Feinstein led a review of the CIA's interrogation program and worked to pass legislation against torture.
She also played a crucial role in coordinating the Amber Alert system and reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act.
Throughout her career, Feinstein faced criticism and controversy.
Her willingness to work with Republicans drew the ire of some progressives, and her handling of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked further backlash. Nevertheless, her impact on American politics cannot be denied.
With her passing, the race to fill her seat in the Senate has become competitive.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, California Governor Gavin Newsom is being pressured to quickly appoint the late senator's replacement.
Newsom had previously stated his intention to appoint a black woman to the position. However, he recently indicated that if Feinstein did not complete her term, he would choose an interim replacement instead of Representative Barbara Lee, the only Black woman running for the Senate seat.