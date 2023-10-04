Nancy Pelosi Evicted From Capitol Office Following Vote to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer have been ordered to vacate their Capitol hideaway offices by Wednesday, October 4, marking a "sharp departure from tradition," according to the California Congresswoman, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An email sent to Pelosi's office stated that the room would be re-keyed and reassigned for speaker use. The eviction came shortly after North Carolina Republican Patrick McHenry was named House speaker pro tempore following the removal of Kevin McCarthy in a historic vote.
Pelosi, who served as speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2022, expressed her disappointment in the eviction, calling it a departure from tradition.
"With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol," Pelosi said in a statement.
"This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition," she continued. "As Speaker, I gave former Speaker [Dennis] Hastert a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished."
Pelosi is currently in California, where she is expected to speak at a memorial service for the late Senator Dianne Feinstein outside of San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, October 5.
According to the New York Post, McHenry's eviction order was one of his first acts as the top House lawmaker. Pelosi's move out of her hideaway office was facilitated by the staff of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
A television and bags were seen outside Pelosi's office before being removed.
"Office space doesn't matter to me, but it seems to be important to them," Pelosi clarified. "Now that the new Republican Leadership has settled this important matter, let's hope they get to work on what's truly important for the American people."
The eviction of Pelosi and Hoyer from their Capitol hideaway offices came after McCarthy was ousted from his speakership.
McCarthy, who had been removed as House speaker in a vote led by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, criticized the MAGA Republican in a subsequent interview, labeling him as a fake conservative and suggesting that the move was personal.
The vote to remove McCarthy was driven by members of his own party, with eight Republicans joining 208 Democrats in the vote.
It is unclear who will succeed McCarthy as House speaker at this time, but Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise is considered the early favorite despite his current health issues.
Earlier this year, Scalise announced he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma but said the cancer was detected early and was "very treatable."
McCarthy has stated that he will not run for the speakership again.