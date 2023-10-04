Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi Evicted From Capitol Office Following Vote to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House

nancy pelosi refuse vp kamala harris best running mate president biden jpg
Source: MEGA

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was evicted from her private Capitol office by the new speaker pro tem.

By:

Oct. 4 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer have been ordered to vacate their Capitol hideaway offices by Wednesday, October 4, marking a "sharp departure from tradition," according to the California Congresswoman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An email sent to Pelosi's office stated that the room would be re-keyed and reassigned for speaker use. The eviction came shortly after North Carolina Republican Patrick McHenry was named House speaker pro tempore following the removal of Kevin McCarthy in a historic vote.

Article continues below advertisement
nancy pelosi reelection
Source: MEGA

Rep. Pelosi was the first woman elected as House Speaker in 2007.

Pelosi, who served as speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2022, expressed her disappointment in the eviction, calling it a departure from tradition.

"With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol," Pelosi said in a statement.

"This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition," she continued. "As Speaker, I gave former Speaker [Dennis] Hastert a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished."

Pelosi is currently in California, where she is expected to speak at a memorial service for the late Senator Dianne Feinstein outside of San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, October 5.

Article continues below advertisement
dianne feinstein nancy pelosi daughter shadow democrat cant remember capitol hill absence jpg
Source: Mega

Nancy Pelosi is in California where she is expected to speak at a memorial service for the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

According to the New York Post, McHenry's eviction order was one of his first acts as the top House lawmaker. Pelosi's move out of her hideaway office was facilitated by the staff of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

A television and bags were seen outside Pelosi's office before being removed.

"Office space doesn't matter to me, but it seems to be important to them," Pelosi clarified. "Now that the new Republican Leadership has settled this important matter, let's hope they get to work on what's truly important for the American people."

MORE ON:
Nancy Pelosi
Article continues below advertisement
matt gaetz denies ousting kevin mccarthy revenge house ethics inquiry jpg
Source: MEGA

McCarthy suggested that Gaetz moved to oust him as House Speaker as revenge.

The eviction of Pelosi and Hoyer from their Capitol hideaway offices came after McCarthy was ousted from his speakership.

McCarthy, who had been removed as House speaker in a vote led by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, criticized the MAGA Republican in a subsequent interview, labeling him as a fake conservative and suggesting that the move was personal.

The vote to remove McCarthy was driven by members of his own party, with eight Republicans joining 208 Democrats in the vote.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: RADAR

It is unclear who will succeed McCarthy as House speaker at this time, but Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise is considered the early favorite despite his current health issues.

Earlier this year, Scalise announced he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma but said the cancer was detected early and was "very treatable."

McCarthy has stated that he will not run for the speakership again.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.