Nancy Pelosi Evicted From Capitol Office Following Vote to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House

Pelosi, who served as speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2022, expressed her disappointment in the eviction, calling it a departure from tradition.

"With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol," Pelosi said in a statement.

"This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition," she continued. "As Speaker, I gave former Speaker [Dennis] Hastert a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished."

Pelosi is currently in California, where she is expected to speak at a memorial service for the late Senator Dianne Feinstein outside of San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, October 5.