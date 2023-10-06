Hunter Biden Withdrew $20k From Daughter's College Fund to Pay for Drug and Hooker Binge: Report
Hunter Biden allegedly withdrew $20,000 from his daughter’s college fund account to pay for a months-long drug and hooker binge, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest surprising development to come as President Joe Biden’s son faces two felony gun charges, an IRS whistleblower claimed that Hunter withdrew $20,000 from his daughter Maisy’s college savings account in December 2018.
According to financial documents obtained by Daily Mail, Hunter moved the money from Maisy’s account on December 17, 2018 after learning that he only had 44 cents left in his own account at the time.
The outlet also cited a series of emails and messages found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop that allegedly showed how the money he took from Maisy's college savings account was used to pay suspected prostitutes, his Porsche car loan, sex webcam subscription fees, and other similar personal expenses.
Maisy, now 22, was reportedly in her final year of high school when the $20,000 withdrawal was made in December 2018.
“Can I transfer 20k from Maisy 528 account to personal account?” Hunter wrote to his Wells Fargo representative on the morning of December 17, 2018. “With the understanding there will be penalt[ies] if at all possible to begin with.”
“LMK ASAP,” the alleged email concluded. “Thanks.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Hunter withdrew $20k from his own daughter’s bank account in December 2018 came just weeks after IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler testified before House Republicans about President Joe Biden’s son’s suspicious financial activities.
Also shocking was Ziegler’s claim that Hunter never paid taxes on the $20k he looted from Maisy’s college savings bank account nearly five years ago.
“[Hunter] failed to report the income related to a distribution he had taken from one of his children's 529 Plans in 2018,” Ziegler wrote in an August affidavit. “He also had personal distributions he had claimed as business deductions totaling approximately $12,791.”
- 'It's All Gone': Hunter Biden Ran Out of Money and Begged Joe Biden for Alimony Help in 2018, Text Messages Reveal
- President Biden Inadvertently Helped Pay For Troubled Son Hunter's Alleged Trysts With Russia-Linked Prostitutes
- Bombshell New Leaks Reveal Hunter Biden Once Spent $30k On Escorts In A Five-Month Period, Disguised Checks As 'Medical Services'
“As of today's date, this alleged additional income of approximately $52,611 has not been reported to the IRS and the alleged additional taxes of approximately $22,860 have not been paid to the IRS,” Ziegler added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter was recently indicted on two federal gun charges connected to his allegedly illegal purchase of a firearm in October 2018.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
President Biden’s son was also charged with two misdemeanor tax crimes in June, although those charges were temporarily dismissed after Hunter’s anticipated plea deal with federal prosecutors fell apart in July.
Accusations that Hunter used the $20k from Maisy’s college savings account to pay for a months-long hooker and drug binge also came shortly after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced an investigation into Hunter’s alleged links to prostitution rings.
“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability continues to investigate whether the Department of Justice is upholding the rights of victims who were sexually exploited by Robert Hunter Biden,” Comer said in September.
“These women may be victims under the Crime Victims' Rights Act, and may also be afforded mandatory restitution pursuant to the Mandatory Victim Restitution Act,” the GOP congressman added at the time.