Hunter Biden Could Face Sex Trafficking Charges Through the Mann Act After New IRS Whistleblower Emails Leak: Report
In a new development in the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden's tax affairs, a prosecutor from the tax division of the Justice Department has raised concerns about potential sex trafficking violations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Mann Act, which forbids the trafficking of people across state lines for sex, has become a key focus in the probe.
The prosecutor, Jack Morgan, expressed his concerns in an email to the Assistant US Attorney for Delaware, Lesley Wolf.
"Lesley: Attached are some, but not all, of the relevant documents related to SM and solicitation," he wrote.
"I summarize the contents below. The highlighted records are those that are most probative for Mann Act purposes."
Wolf has spent five years investigating Hunter's tax affairs. The email was obtained by a whistleblower within the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Joseph Ziegler.
Ziegler, who has testified in Congress about the government's alleged efforts to slow down the investigation into Joe Biden's son, provided the emails between Morgan and Wolf to the House Ways and Means Committee.
The committee, among others, is currently examining Hunter's business dealings.
According to Morgan's email, he referred to Hunter using the initials "SM."
The email highlighted two cases where Morgan believed that "likely" escorts had traveled from Los Angeles and New York to meet with the First Son in Boston, potentially violating the Mann Act.
A third case involved a woman who identified herself as a "hooker" and may have crossed state lines, traveling from New Jersey to New York to see him.
Furthermore, Morgan pointed to messages sent by Hunter to individuals involved in sex trafficking, who were referred to as "Trafficker #1" and "Trafficker #2" in the email to Wolf.
Joseph Ziegler, the whistleblower from the IRS, claimed that he witnessed the tax office intentionally slowing down the investigation into Hunter. However, it remains unclear whether Wolf decided to further investigate Morgan's references to potential Mann Act violations.
Hunter, the 52-year-old son of President Biden, has been candid about his past struggles with drugs and his involvement in prostitution during his battle with crack addiction.
Morgan admitted in his emails that he had suspicions about more women possibly crossing state lines but was unable to confirm this information.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ziegler felt "hand-cuffed" by the Justice Department throughout their five-year probe into Hunter's finances.
The 13-year veteran of the IRS was previously only referred to as "Whistleblower X" and went on to claim that he was regularly blocked by the DOJ — particularly from pursuing leads that would have potentially implicated Hunter's father, President Biden, in the investigation.