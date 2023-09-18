Hunter Biden Sues IRS, Claims Agents 'Targeted and Sought to Embarrass' Him by 'Unlawfully Disclosing' Confidential Tax Information
Hunter Biden sued the Internal Revenue Service this week over allegations that two IRS agents “targeted and sought to embarrass” the embattled first son by disclosing his confidential tax information, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come four days after President Joe Biden’s son was indicted on three federal gun charges, Hunter filed a lawsuit against the IRS on Monday morning.
According to the newly filed lawsuit, Hunter’s legal team claimed that IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler “willfully, knowingly, and/or by gross negligence, unlawfully disclosed Mr. Biden’s confidential tax information.”
The younger Biden reportedly demanded $1,000 in damages for “each and every unauthorized disclosure of his tax returns.”
“Biden is the son of the President of the United States,” Hunter’s legal team wrote in the IRS lawsuit. “He has all the same responsibilities as any other American citizen, and the IRS can and should make certain that he abides by those responsibilities.”
“Similarly, Mr. Biden has no fewer or lesser rights than any other American citizen, and no government agency or government agent has free rein to violate his rights simply because of who he is,” the suit continued.
“Yet, the IRS and its agents have conducted themselves under a presumption that the rights that apply to every other American citizen do not apply to Mr. Biden.”
The lawsuit specifically named Shapley and Ziegler and argued that the two IRS agents “targeted and sought to embarrass” President Biden’s son through a series of statements the pair made to the media.
Both Shapley and Ziegler testified as whistleblowers before the House Oversight Committee earlier this year.
The pair testified that they suffered “various limitations” when tasked with investigating Hunter’s taxes and finances.
Hunter’s lawyers argued that Shapley and Ziegler’s statuses as whistleblowers “cannot and does not shield them from their wrongful conduct in making unauthorized public disclosures that are not permitted by the whistleblower process.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shapley and Ziegler testified before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee in July.
Ziegler, who was initially only referred to as “Whistleblower X,” testified that he was “regularly blocked” by the Department of Justice from pursuing leads connected to the investigation into Hunter’s taxes.
The IRS agent-turned-whistleblower then appeared on CBS News after his testimony and discussed Hunter’s tax case at length.
"When you're prevented from going down certain roads, I guess I don't know what could have been found if we were not hamstrung or not handcuffed," he told the outlet during one portion of the lengthy interview.
Meanwhile, Hunter’s lawsuit against the IRS on Monday morning came just days after federal prosecutors indicted the embattled first son on three gun charges.
The three federal gun charges were in connection to Hunter’s alleged purchase and possession of a firearm while abusing crack cocaine in October 2018.