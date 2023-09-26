Shannon Beador's on-Again Lover John Janssen's Son Arrested for Felony Vandalism After 'RHOC' Star's DUI
John Janssen is being hurled in the headlines once again — and this time, it has nothing to do with Shannon Beador. The Real Housewives of Orange County star's on-and-off-again boyfriend's 26-year-old son was arrested over the weekend for felony vandalism, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Joe Janssen, who sources tell this outlet is not fond of Beador, was taken into custody by Newport Beach police on Saturday, just one week after the Bravo star's hit-and-run and DUI arrest.
On September 13, the police allegedly received a vandalism complaint at the intersection of Newport Place and Dove Street; however, officers didn't arrest him until September 23 at 7:15 PM, according to Page Six.
John's son was released from jail at 11:38 PM on $20,000 bail. Interestingly enough, RadarOnline.com is told that Joe lives with John, so who actually forked over the bail money is up in the air.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to John for comment.
His arrest comes one week after Beador's legal mess.
As this outlet reported, Beador was arrested on September 16 after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with her Golden Retriever, Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking her dog when officers arrived.
The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond.
Sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that Beador had been at John's before the DUI and that at least one of his neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before she got behind the wheel and slammed her vehicle into the duplex.
We're told Beador broke her arm and busted her face in the accident. Sources shared that the RHOC star is also concerned she might have to get plastic surgery.
But her injury isn't the only thing she should be worried about. Beador is under investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit for driving drunk with her dog.
Despite the concern, sources told RadarOnline.com that Archie's behavior since the incident has been "completely normal."
Beador's attorney revealed she's "taking full responsibility for her actions," with TMZ reporting she's already been in talks about paying for the damage she caused; however, RadarOnline.com did a drive-by this weekend and can reveal the damage has not been repaired — or even started on.
Meanwhile, Beador is in recovery while staying with friends, including Vicki Gunvalson.