Shannon Beador's on-Again Lover John Janssen's Son Arrested for Felony Vandalism After 'RHOC' Star's DUI

John Janssen is being hurled in the headlines once again — and this time, it has nothing to do with Shannon Beador. The Real Housewives of Orange County star's on-and-off-again boyfriend's 26-year-old son was arrested over the weekend for felony vandalism, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Joe Janssen, who sources tell this outlet is not fond of Beador, was taken into custody by Newport Beach police on Saturday, just one week after the Bravo star's hit-and-run and DUI arrest.