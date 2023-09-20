'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Heard 'Loudly Arguing' With John Janssen Before DUI Crash

Shannon Beador's DUI arrest may have stemmed from a night gone wrong with John Janssen. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Janssen's neighbors heard the embattled Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, "loudly arguing" with John before the crash went down.

Beador and Janssen broke up in November; however, insiders close to the pair said they are "definitely" back together. We're told that Janssen lives near the accident site, where Beador slammed her car into a home and fled the scene.