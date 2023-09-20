'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Heard 'Loudly Arguing' With John Janssen Before DUI Crash
Shannon Beador's DUI arrest may have stemmed from a night gone wrong with John Janssen. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Janssen's neighbors heard the embattled Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, "loudly arguing" with John before the crash went down.
Beador and Janssen broke up in November; however, insiders close to the pair said they are "definitely" back together. We're told that Janssen lives near the accident site, where Beador slammed her car into a home and fled the scene.
Before their argument, Beador was with friends at A Restaurant in Newport Beach. RadarOnline.com is told that Janssen was with his pals at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar. The establishments are roughly four miles away from one another.
Insiders claimed Beador was seen drinking and letting loose at A Restaurant on Saturday evening before her arrest.
While RadarOnline.com was originally told Beador reportedly got behind the wheel to fetch her cell phone after realizing she left it at the restaurant, another insider shared that neighbors could hear the RHOC star fighting with Janssen at his home later that night.
Despite her recent denial on Watch What Happens Live, we're told that Beador and Janssen are "definitely dating."
The two celebrated a friend's birthday at Nobu the day before her arrest. Eyewitnesses said Beador and Janseen had no issue showing off their chemistry.
"No kissing," one insider told us, but they were "affectionate."
As this outlet reported, Beador was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking Archie when officers arrived. Two sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Beador allegedly broke her arm during the incident.
The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond. And while her mug shot was taken, police confirmed to RadarOnline.com that it won't be released.
According to Beador's pal, Jeff Lewis, she plans to start counseling and is "accepting full accountability" for the actions that led to her arrest.
“Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. I was shocked. She called me yesterday, we talked for a while and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever, ever drink and drive. That is something that we have both discussed previously," Lewis stated on his podcast Monday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Despite Beador getting arrested, RadarOnline.com can reveal that Bravo cameras won't pick up to film the aftermath as they did for Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' split from Mauricio Umansky. However, her invite to BravoCon still stands — if she wants it.
When it comes to RHOC Season 18, a spokesperson for NBCUniversal told us it's "too early" to discuss casting.