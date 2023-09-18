Your tip
'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Enters Counseling Following DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest, Cancels Appearances

shannon beador dui
Source: BRAVO

Shannon Beador was arrested on two misdemeanors Saturday night.

Sep. 18 2023, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Shannon Beador is taking the appropriate steps after being arrested for a DUI and hit-and-run. The Real Housewives of Orange County star plans to enter counseling following the scandal and has canceled a scheduled appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the 59-year-old Bravolebrity was taken into custody on Saturday night after allegedly running her vehicle into a Newport Beach home and driving off with her beloved pooch, Archie.

Law enforcement sources claimed Beador then parked her car in the street. When police arrived at the scene, she allegedly acted like she was walking her dog.

RadarOnline.com has now discovered that the RHOC star plans to seek help — but not for alcohol.

shannon beador
Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram

Shannon spent time with Jeff Lewis and Taylor Armstrong on Friday — one day before her arrest.

The mom of three is telling her closest pals she's entering counseling this week, according to Jeff Lewis, who spilled all about the incident and aftermath on his Sirius XM podcast, Jeff Lewis Has Issues.

Lewis was with Beador on Friday — just one day before her DUI arrest.

According to him, the star takes full responsibility for her alleged actions but does not think she has an issue with alcohol. Lewis said Beador is just going through a hard time right now.

Lewis also revealed that the RHOC personality canceled her appearance on his podcast Friday, telling RadarOnline.com it's unlikely she will change her mind and join them for an on-air conversation.

shannon beador dui
Source: BRAVO

Shannon was taken into custody after allegedly driving her car into a home.

RadarOnline.com posted the story this morning — Newport Beach PD took Beador into custody and booked her for hit-and-run and DUI alcohol, two misdemeanors, after "clipping" a residential home with her vehicle.

Sources told TMZ she drove off and parked her vehicle in the middle of the street before playing it off like she was walking Archie.

shannon beador david
Source: MEGA

Shannon is allegedly telling friends she doesn't have an issue with alcohol.

Beador didn't fool law enforcement. She was cited, released without bond, and her car was seized.

Her lawyer later spoke out on her behalf, revealing, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

rhoc shannon beador dog archie golden retriever returned home missing taken
Source: MEGA

Shannon recently ended her relationship with John Janssen and became an only nester.

Beador's alcohol intake became a topic of conversation during this season of RHOC. The reality star has expressed her struggles after ending her years-long relationship with John Janssen and her children leaving the nest for college — but has been defensive about her booze intake.

