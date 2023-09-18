'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Enters Counseling Following DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest, Cancels Appearances

Shannon Beador is taking the appropriate steps after being arrested for a DUI and hit-and-run. The Real Housewives of Orange County star plans to enter counseling following the scandal and has canceled a scheduled appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the 59-year-old Bravolebrity was taken into custody on Saturday night after allegedly running her vehicle into a Newport Beach home and driving off with her beloved pooch, Archie.