‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Arrested For DUI, Hit-and-Run After Damaging Home With Car
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into a home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Law enforcement sources revealed the Bravo star drove her car onto a property in Newport Beach on Saturday night.
Sources told TMZ that Beador “clipped” the home with her car. The outlet said the reality star then drove her car back onto the road and continued driving.
Beador then parked her car in the middle of the street, per TMZ. The reality star allegedly got out of the car and started walking her dog.
Sources said Beador attempted to make it look like she was walking her dog when police arrived. Law enforcement sources said the reality star “appeared wasted.”
Police spoke to Beador at the scene and decided to take her into custody. The RHOC star’s car was taken into custody as part of the investigation.
Beador was booked on 2 misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run and DUI. She was released without bond. She has yet to release a statement on the situation
The arrest comes after a season of Beador bringing up her co-star Gina Kirschenheiter's 2019 arrest for a DUI.
During one dinner, Beador claimed she was responsible for keeping Kirschenheiter out of jail. She said her lawyer stepped in to prevent an early morning arrest.
On top of that, Beador has been dealing with her breakup from John Janssen.
Janssen broke up with Beador in November after three years of dating.
The RHOC star told People she was "blindsided by the breakup" which went down one week after filming wrapped on season 17.
"All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Beador said. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."
"I've never loved anyone more in my life," Beador added. "I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I've never loved anyone like I've loved John. But clearly, he didn't feel the same way."