'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Still Invited to BravoCon Despite DUI Arrest

Shannon Beador is still welcomed at BravoCon 2023 — if she decides to show her face.

Viva Las Vegas! Shannon Beador will still be welcomed at BravoCon — despite being thrown in the slammer for a DUI and hit-and-run. RadarOnline.com has confirmed the news with a spokesperson at NBCUniversal, who told us that The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, is "still on the list" when Bravo's reality stars take Sin City by storm in less than two months.

BravoCon 2023 is happening on the West Coast instead of its New York City base like previous years. The three-day convention is scheduled for November 3-5 at Caesars Forum — and Beador will be a part of the action if she chooses to be.

We're told her legal issues have nothing to do with BravoCon — or her business ventures.