'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Still Invited to BravoCon Despite DUI Arrest
Viva Las Vegas! Shannon Beador will still be welcomed at BravoCon — despite being thrown in the slammer for a DUI and hit-and-run. RadarOnline.com has confirmed the news with a spokesperson at NBCUniversal, who told us that The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, is "still on the list" when Bravo's reality stars take Sin City by storm in less than two months.
BravoCon 2023 is happening on the West Coast instead of its New York City base like previous years. The three-day convention is scheduled for November 3-5 at Caesars Forum — and Beador will be a part of the action if she chooses to be.
We're told her legal issues have nothing to do with BravoCon — or her business ventures.
RadarOnline.com spoke to Beador's longtime physician and business partner, Dr. Moon, who told us he's sticking by the embattled reality star's side following her weekend arrest.
The RHOC personality recently revealed she was going into business with Dr. Moon and his at-home colonic brand, Sitolonic. Like Bravo, the doctor said it won't affect how he moves forward with Beador — but they have nothing "legally binding" in their partnership and are just in talks at this point.
As this outlet reported, Beador was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into a residential home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking Archie when officers arrived. Two sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Beador allegedly broke her arm during the incident.
As for why she was driving, an insider told us that she was allegedly on a mission to retrieve her cell phone after leaving the device at a restaurant. She reportedly got behind the wheel to return to the eatery and brought her dog for the ride.
- Shannon Beador's Business Partner Dr. Moon Sticking by Her After DUI Arrest: Hit-and-Run 'Has Nothing to do' With Colonic Brand
- 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador's Mug Shot Release Blocked By Police Following DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest
- Shannon Beador and Ex John Janssen 'Definitely' Back Together, 'Affectionate' Before DUI Arrest: Source
Beador's lawyer refused to comment when we reached out regarding the broken arm and the phone detail, but he did release a statement, telling RadarOnline.com that the RHOC star takes "full responsibility for her actions."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Video and photos of the damage were later released on social media. In a clip obtained by TMZ, Beador was seen wildly losing control of her vehicle and slamming into a home before putting the car in reverse and driving away from the scene.
Beador was booked on 2 misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond. Police confirmed to RadarOnline.com that while her mug shot was taken, it will not be released.