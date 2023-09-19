Shannon Beador's Business Partner Dr. Moon Sticking by Her After DUI Arrest: Hit-and-Run 'Has Nothing to do' With Colonic Brand

Dr. Moon at the Energy Medicine Center, who has been heavily featured as Beador's healer on the Bravo franchise, said his colonic products have been available for purchase for several years, and he and the RHOC star have only begun to discuss joining forces.

During a phone interview on Tuesday, he told RadarOnline.com that there's "nothing legally binding" to their potential business deal, but he's happy that Beador is promoting it.