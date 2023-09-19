Shannon Beador's Business Partner Dr. Moon Sticking by Her After DUI Arrest: Hit-and-Run 'Has Nothing to do' With Colonic Brand
Shannon Beador's personal life might be in disarray, but at least one of her business partners is sticking by her side after she was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run. RadarOnline.com spoke to Dr. Moon, who told us that Beador's legal issues have nothing to do with the at-home colonic product that The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been raving about.
Dr. Moon at the Energy Medicine Center, who has been heavily featured as Beador's healer on the Bravo franchise, said his colonic products have been available for purchase for several years, and he and the RHOC star have only begun to discuss joining forces.
During a phone interview on Tuesday, he told RadarOnline.com that there's "nothing legally binding" to their potential business deal, but he's happy that Beador is promoting it.
Beador hawked Dr. Moon's at-home colonic company, Sitolonic, on an episode of RHOC earlier this month.
"I am doing business with Dr. Moon. I’ve used the Sitolonic for, like, 15 years, but there might have been an issue with the tip," she stated later in an interview.
“We're gonna have one tip that can’t be taken apart," claiming the prototype would be launched “within a month or so."
As far as Dr. Moon is concerned, he's still giving the possible partnership with Beador a green light — despite her arrest Saturday. Admitting her DUI is "not ethically good," the physician concluded by saying her personal life has nothing to do with him or his already established business.
The RHOC star, 59, was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into a residential home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie.
Law enforcement sources said Beador parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended to be walking her pet when the police arrived. Two sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Beador allegedly broke her arm during the incident.
One insider shared that Beador was allegedly on a mission to retrieve her cell phone after leaving the device at a restaurant. She reportedly got behind the wheel to return to the eatery and brought her dog for the ride.
She was booked for hit-and-run and DUI alcohol, two misdemeanors. Beador was cited, released without bond, and her car was seized. TMZ later released the video of the shocking accident, showing who police identified as Beador wildly losing control of her vehicle and slamming into a home before driving away.
RadarOnline.com confirmed that Bravo cameras will not pick back up or summon Beador's RHOC costars to film the DUI aftermath. A spokesperson from NBCUniversal told us, "We are wrapped for the season," and since the reunion has already been filmed, that's all she wrote for Season 17.