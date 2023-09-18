Bravo Not Picking Cameras Back up for 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador's DUI Fallout
Shannon Beador's DUI crash and arrest fallout won't be treated like Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval or Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' split from husband Mauricio Umansky. Bravo cameras will not pick back up or summon Beador's Real Housewives of Orange County costars to film the aftermath, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
A spokesperson from NBCUniversal told RadarOnline.com that Beador won't have cameras in her face as she recovers from the DUI and hit-and-run. "We are wrapped for the season."
The rep also revealed that the reunion has already been filmed, meaning that's all she wrote for Season 17.
Beador was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly "clipping" her vehicle into a Newport Beach home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie. Law enforcement sources said the 59-year-old Bravolebrity parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended to be on a nighttime stroll with her pet when the police arrived.
Two sources told RadarOnline.com that the RHOC star is telling friends she broke her arm during the incident. One insider shared that Beador was allegedly on a mission to retrieve her cell phone after leaving the device at a restaurant. She reportedly got behind the wheel to return to the eatery with her dog in tow.
We're told she was either on her way to the restaurant or returning home when the accident occurred. RadarOnline.com has contacted the police and Beador's lawyer to confirm, but so far, no word back.
This outlet is also told that Beador is begging friends not to speak out about her arrest. However, Jeff Lewis, who was with her the night before the incident, revealed on his Sirius XM podcast, Jeff Lewis Has Issues, that she is determined to enter counseling after being taken into custody — but doesn't believe she has an issue with alcohol.
As this outlet reported, Beador was arrested by Newport Beach PD over the weekend. She was booked for hit-and-run and DUI alcohol, two misdemeanors.
Beador was cited, released without bond, and her car was seized.
Her attorney later addressed the incident, revealing the RHOC star takes "responsibility for her actions."
"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions," he told TMZ.