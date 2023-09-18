'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Telling Pals She Broke Her Arm in DUI Crash, Drove After Forgetting Phone at Restaurant: Sources
Shannon Beador is nursing more than a bruised ego after being arrested for DUI and hit-and-run. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that The Real Housewives of Orange County star told pals she broke her arm during the incident.
Insiders spilled details about what made Beador allegedly get behind the wheel of her car with her dog, Archie, on Saturday night — leading to her arrest.
Sources close to Beador told RadarOnline.com that the 59-year-old reality star was allegedly on a mission to retrieve her cell phone after leaving the device at a restaurant. After realizing her mistake, Beador reportedly got into her car to return to the eatery with her dog in tow.
We're told she was on her way to the restaurant or returning home when the accident occurred.
In the aftermath, Beador is allegedly pleading with friends not to speak out about her arrest and informing them she was reportedly injured with a broken arm. Two separate sources have confirmed the details to RadarOnline.com.
We've reached out to Beador's attorney for comment.
Despite her alleged plea, Jeff Lewis addressed the issue on his Sirius XM podcast, Jeff Lewis Has Issues. He revealed that the RHOC star plans on entering counseling following her arrest — but doesn't believe she has an issue with alcohol. Lewis also stated that she was injured in the accident and will need time to recover.
Lewis said Beador canceled her appearance on his Friday podcast.
The pair hung out on Friday — just one day before her DUI arrest.
As this outlet reported, the Bravolebrity was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly "clipping" her vehicle into a Newport Beach home and driving off with her beloved pooch.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Beador ended up parking her car in the street. When police arrived at the scene, she allegedly acted like she was walking her dog, but they didn't buy it.
She was booked for hit-and-run and DUI alcohol, two misdemeanors. Beador was released without bond.
Her attorney released a statement, revealing, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."