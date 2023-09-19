'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador's Mugshot Release Blocked By Police Following DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest
Shannon Beador may be one of the famous faces on the Real Housewives of Orange County, but the public won’t get to see her real-life mugshot following a dramatic DUI and hit-and-run arrest, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
A blotto Beador, 59, allegedly broke her arm during the Saturday evening demolition derby when she sideswiped a residential home in Newport Beach, California, abruptly parked her car in the middle of the street and was nabbed by police casually walking her beloved pooch, Archie.
The Newport Beach Police Department blocked a Freedom of Information Act request for Beador’s mugshot along with any other visual footage of her arrest claiming it is part of its “investigatory privilege.”
“The request for any police reports, 911 calls, photos including booking photo, video including body worn camera and dash camera footage must be denied,” a form letter by the Newport Beach police stated.
A bare-bones police report released by police showed Beador was arrested in front of 500 Clubhouse Ave. and charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and DUI alcohol, and eventually released from the Newport Beach jail on a $2,500 bond.
The high-profile incident is already making the rounds on social media where unconfirmed photographs of the crash shows Beador’s vehicle allegedly jumped the curb and smashed into a cement flower bed in front of a home. Another photo allegedly shows the back of Beador’s black car making a getaway.
Photographs obtained by the N.Y. Post showed a piece of Beador’s car lying on the mangled chunks of the concrete flower bed along with up rooted bush.
The post included snarky comments from trolls who griped: “I’m most concerned about Archie,” or “She has all this money why couldn’t she just pay to have a driver or an UBER???”
"If there was a dog and the dog was injured, we would've gotten help for it and animal control would have been called. So, I imagine the dog is fine,” police Spokesman Sgt. Steve Oberon told RadarOnline.com.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Oberon was unable to provide a cost of the damage to the home or its location because “The investigation is still open and on-going.”
Beador’s attorney Michael Fell released a statement apologizing for the reality star’s behavior.
"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday,” he told TMZ. “She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."