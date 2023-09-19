'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador's Mugshot Release Blocked By Police Following DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador may be one of the famous faces on the Real Housewives of Orange County, but the public won’t get to see her real-life mugshot following a dramatic DUI and hit-and-run arrest, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

A blotto Beador, 59, allegedly broke her arm during the Saturday evening demolition derby when she sideswiped a residential home in Newport Beach, California, abruptly parked her car in the middle of the street and was nabbed by police casually walking her beloved pooch, Archie.