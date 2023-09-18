Shannon Beador and Ex John Janssen 'Definitely' Back Together, 'Affectionate' Before DUI Arrest: Source
Shannon Beador might be an embattled empty nester — but The Real Housewives of Orange County star is getting support from her ex, John Janssen, amid the backlash from her DUI and hit-and-run arrest, with an insider telling RadarOnline.com they are "definitely dating" each other despite her denial on Watch What Happens Live.
Beador allegedly broke her arm when she "clipped" her vehicle into a residential home on Saturday night. An insider told RadarOnline.com that the 59-year-old reality star reportedly got behind the wheel to fetch her cell phone after realizing she left it at a restaurant.
After crashing her car into the house, police sources said she drove off with her beloved dog, Archie. When cops arrived, Beador's vehicle was allegedly parked in the street, and she acted like she was out on a nighttime stroll with her pet.
She was booked for hit-and-run and DUI alcohol, two misdemeanors. Beador was cited, released without bond, and her car was seized. The night before her arrest, the RHOC star was at Nobu with Janssen.
Beador posed for photos with Flipping Out alum Jeff Lewis and her RHOC costar Taylor Armstrong, revealing the trio celebrated a birthday on Friday; however, we're told Janssen was by her side.
Eyewitnesses at Nobu said Beador and Janseen had no issue showing off their chemistry.
"No kissing," one insider shared, but they were "affectionate."
When RadarOnline.com reached out to someone close to Beador to ask if they had gotten back together, the source responded, "They have. They are definitely dating."
Lewis also spoke about their Nobu night on his podcast, Jeff Lewis Has Issues, revealing that Janssen, Beador, and the gang "had a really nice evening" but did not mention the two had rekindled their romance.
Last week, Beador denied the relationship rumors to Andy Cohen when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live. When he asked if she was dating Janssen again, she got flustered. While she answered no, she did admit he was watching Archie while she was in New York City for the TV appearance with Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.
Beador is allegedly starting counseling and is "accepting full accountability" for the actions that led to her arrest.
“Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. I was shocked. She called me yesterday, we talked for a while and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever, ever drink and drive. That is something that we have both discussed previously," Lewis stated on his podcast Monday.
Despite being hit with two misdemeanors, the podcast host said, “I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic. As her close friend, I think she’s going through a lot of personal struggles right now and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don’t believe she’s an alcoholic."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A separate insider told RadarOnline.com that Beador's other pals are more concerned about her wellbeing, claiming they believe she's "hit rock bottom" and hope this is the "wake-up call" she allegedly needs.