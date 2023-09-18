Shannon Beador and Ex John Janssen 'Definitely' Back Together, 'Affectionate' Before DUI Arrest: Source

Beador allegedly broke her arm when she "clipped" her vehicle into a residential home on Saturday night. An insider told RadarOnline.com that the 59-year-old reality star reportedly got behind the wheel to fetch her cell phone after realizing she left it at a restaurant.

After crashing her car into the house, police sources said she drove off with her beloved dog, Archie. When cops arrived, Beador's vehicle was allegedly parked in the street, and she acted like she was out on a nighttime stroll with her pet.