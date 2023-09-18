'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador's Friends Hope DUI is a 'Wake-up Call': She's 'Hit Rock Bottom'
Shannon Beador's pals fear the embattled Real Housewives of Orange County has "hit rock bottom" and hope her DUI and hit-and-run arrest is the wake-up call she allegedly needs. Friends of the Bravolebrity tell RadarOnline.com they are concerned for her after she was taken into custody and hit with two misdemeanors on Saturday night.
One source shared that Beador's weekend arrest is the talk of Newport Beach. Another insider claimed that the reality star doesn't seem happy and worries she's been burying her feelings in the bottle.
"Everyone in Newport knows," the pal said, alleging Beador hits the town most nights.
The source said they are worried that Beador is "depressed," saying she's "not happy" since becoming an empty nester and downsizing to a condo. The mom of three said goodbye to her 18-year-old twin daughters, Adeline and Stella, last month when they headed to college. Her oldest, Sophie, 22, is already attending Baylor University in Texas.
"Hopefully, this is a wake-up call," an insider told RadarOnline.com on Monday, adding they believe Beador's "hit rock bottom."
The RHOC star, 59, was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly "clipping" her vehicle into a residential home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie.
Law enforcement sources said the Bravolebrity parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended to be on a nighttime stroll with her pet when the police arrived. Two sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Beador has told friends she broke her arm during the incident.
One insider shared that Beador was allegedly on a mission to retrieve her cell phone after leaving the device at a restaurant. She reportedly got behind the wheel to return to the eatery and brought her dog for the ride.
She was booked for hit-and-run and DUI alcohol, two misdemeanors. Beador was cited, released without bond, and her car was seized.
Despite the drama, RadarOnline.com confirmed that Bravo cameras will not pick back up or summon Beador's RHOC costars to film the DUI aftermath.
A spokesperson from NBCUniversal told us, "We are wrapped for the season," and since the reunion has already been filmed, that's all she wrote for Season 17.
This outlet is also told that Beador is begging friends not to speak out about her arrest. However, Jeff Lewis, who was with her the night before the incident, revealed on his Sirius XM podcast, Jeff Lewis Has Issues, that she is determined to enter counseling after being taken into custody — but doesn't believe she has an issue with alcohol.