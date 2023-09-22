Radar Told You First: Shannon Beador Staying With Friends, Might Go to Vicki Gunvalson's Home to Recover From DUI in Peace
Shannon Beador is leaning on her closest pals in her time of need, including one of the Tres Amigas. RadarOnline.com broke the story — The Real Housewives of Orange County star plans on staying with her friends while she recovers from her broken arm and "bruised and cut" face following her DUI and hit-and-run arrest, and now, we can report that one of those pals might be Vicki Gunvalson.
RadarOnline.com heard the chatter about Gunvalson's home days ago; however, we couldn't confirm it. Fast forward to Friday when Jeff Lewis verified our exclusive story and spilled the tea about Beador's recovery plan.
The embattled Bravolebrity was scheduled to appear alongside her RHOC costar Taylor Armstrong for his SiriusXM podcast Jeff Lewis Has Issues.
Lewis addressed Beador's home, saying, "There's zero privacy."
"Zero, and there's paparazzi all over her right now. She can't even walk Archie," he said. "There's no backyard because her front yard is water and there's no place, so I told her, 'You know, you really should go stay with friends for the next few weeks,' and I think she's doing that now."
The Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis star said he offered his place; however, she had someone else in mind whose home has a ton of privacy.
"She might need to break it up because I think she was talking about going to Vicki's, which I think is good because she's behind the gates there, so she'll have some privacy, but I said to her, 'If you feel like you're maybe overstaying your welcome, come up and stay at my house for a few nights, then you can go,' you know, there's a lot of us that are willing to take her in while she heals, you know?" he explained.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — sources told us on Wednesday that Beador was going to bed-hop with friends while she recovers from her DUI injuries and lets the dust settle on her arrest.
We reached out to Gunvalson for comment.
She needs to heal both "physically" and "emotionally," said Lewis, "so I'm just trying to be the best friend that I can be to her." The podcast host also discussed Beador's upcoming treatment program — but made no mention of the rumors about possible rehab.
Lewis said the RHOC star plans on "going into pretty intensive therapy," adding, "I think it's starting next week, but it's pretty intense."
"She's looking into like these really intensive courses," he revealed while insisting he does not believe Beador is an alcoholic and bringing up her complicated relationship with John Janssen.
"I believe there's some other issues there and I do believe that Shannon is a pleaser," Lewis explained. "I think that if she's around, I think like John's semi-retired, so he can stay up till midnight, two o'clock in the morning every night if he wants and I think she kind of goes along with it when, you know, maybe she wants to go home at, maybe there's part of her that wants to go home at 10, stop at one drink.
"She feels like she has fun with John. She loves John. He wants to go out to another place, or he wants to do karaoke and she goes along with it, but then I think she regrets it the next day."
Lewis called Beador's actions "unfortunate," adding, "I don't think she thought things through" and teasing, "I know all the details, but I'm gonna keep those private."
As this outlet reported, Beador was with Janssen before getting arrested for DUI and hit-and-run on Saturday night. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Janssen's neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before she got behind the wheel and slammed her vehicle into the residential home.
Janssen lives near the accident site.
He spoke to Daily Mail and said they were "only friends" and not romantically involved — but insiders with direct knowledge laughed off his denial, telling RadarOnline.com they are "definitely dating."
Beador was with Janssen and friends, including Lewis and Armstrong, at Nobu on Friday, and eyewitnesses told us the on-again, off-again couple were being "affectionate" at dinner.
Beador was arrested one day later after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking Archie when officers arrived.
The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond. Beador's attorney revealed she "is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."