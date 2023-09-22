Radar Told You First: Shannon Beador Staying With Friends, Might Go to Vicki Gunvalson's Home to Recover From DUI in Peace

"She's looking into like these really intensive courses," he revealed while insisting he does not believe Beador is an alcoholic and bringing up her complicated relationship with John Janssen.

"I believe there's some other issues there and I do believe that Shannon is a pleaser," Lewis explained. "I think that if she's around, I think like John's semi-retired, so he can stay up till midnight, two o'clock in the morning every night if he wants and I think she kind of goes along with it when, you know, maybe she wants to go home at, maybe there's part of her that wants to go home at 10, stop at one drink.

"She feels like she has fun with John. She loves John. He wants to go out to another place, or he wants to do karaoke and she goes along with it, but then I think she regrets it the next day."