'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Plans to Stay With Friends as She Recovers from Facial Injury and Broken Arm Following DUI

Shannon Beador is getting a little help from her friends as she recovers from injuries she suffered during her DUI crash. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, will be staying with friends while her broken arm and messed-up face heal.

Sources told us Beador has already been putting the rotation together, which includes John Janssen. Despite being photographed with Janssen on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned she'll be bed-hopping at friends' homes in the coming weeks.