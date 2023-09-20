Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Shannon Beador
Exclusive

'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Plans to Stay With Friends as She Recovers from Facial Injury and Broken Arm Following DUI

rhoc shannon beador dui friends worried alcohol arrest
Source: BRAVO

Shannon Beador is getting a little help from her friends.

By:

Sep. 20 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Shannon Beador is getting a little help from her friends as she recovers from injuries she suffered during her DUI crash. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, will be staying with friends while her broken arm and messed-up face heal.

Sources told us Beador has already been putting the rotation together, which includes John Janssen. Despite being photographed with Janssen on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned she'll be bed-hopping at friends' homes in the coming weeks.

Article continues below advertisement
rhoc shannon beador broken arm dui arrest phone
Source: MEGA

Sources confirmed she broke her arm and "bruised and cut" her face in the crash.

Insiders told us Beador's face is "bruised and cut" from crashing into the Newport Beach home, with another insider alleging she had to get stitches. RadarOnline.com has also learned that Beador's concerned she'll need plastic surgery and is already thinking about consulting a doctor in preparation for when the alleged stitches come out.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Beador was with Janssen before getting arrested for DUI and hit-and-run on Saturday night. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Janssen's neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before she got behind the wheel and slammed her vehicle into the residential home.

Janssen lives near the accident site.

shannon beador john janssen fighting dui
Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram

We're told neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before she got into her car and drove away.

Article continues below advertisement

He spoke to Daily Mail and denied they got into a fight. He also claimed they were "only friends" and not romantically involved — but sources connected to the pair told RadarOnline.com they are "definitely dating."

Beador and Janssen spent time together on Friday — just one day before her arrest. They were seen at Nobu celebrating a friend's birthday. Eyewitnesses told us they were "affectionate" with one another.

MORE ON:
Shannon Beador
shannon beador crash

Shannon was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run.

Article continues below advertisement

Beador was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking Archie when officers arrived.

The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond. And while her mug shot was taken, police confirmed to RadarOnline.com that it won't be released.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

shannon beador dui
Source: BRAVO

We've confirmed 'RHOC' cameras will not pick back up for the DUI aftermath.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her legal woes, a spokesperson for NBCUniversal told this outlet that RHOC will not pick cameras back up to film the fallout — and Beador is still invited to BravoCon after her arrest.

Beador's attorney revealed she is "extremely apologetic and remorseful," adding, "We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.