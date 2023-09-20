'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Plans to Stay With Friends as She Recovers from Facial Injury and Broken Arm Following DUI
Shannon Beador is getting a little help from her friends as she recovers from injuries she suffered during her DUI crash. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, will be staying with friends while her broken arm and messed-up face heal.
Sources told us Beador has already been putting the rotation together, which includes John Janssen. Despite being photographed with Janssen on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned she'll be bed-hopping at friends' homes in the coming weeks.
Insiders told us Beador's face is "bruised and cut" from crashing into the Newport Beach home, with another insider alleging she had to get stitches. RadarOnline.com has also learned that Beador's concerned she'll need plastic surgery and is already thinking about consulting a doctor in preparation for when the alleged stitches come out.
As this outlet reported, Beador was with Janssen before getting arrested for DUI and hit-and-run on Saturday night. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Janssen's neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before she got behind the wheel and slammed her vehicle into the residential home.
Janssen lives near the accident site.
He spoke to Daily Mail and denied they got into a fight. He also claimed they were "only friends" and not romantically involved — but sources connected to the pair told RadarOnline.com they are "definitely dating."
Beador and Janssen spent time together on Friday — just one day before her arrest. They were seen at Nobu celebrating a friend's birthday. Eyewitnesses told us they were "affectionate" with one another.
Beador was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking Archie when officers arrived.
The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond. And while her mug shot was taken, police confirmed to RadarOnline.com that it won't be released.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Despite her legal woes, a spokesperson for NBCUniversal told this outlet that RHOC will not pick cameras back up to film the fallout — and Beador is still invited to BravoCon after her arrest.
Beador's attorney revealed she is "extremely apologetic and remorseful," adding, "We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."