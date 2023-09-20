'Bruised and Cut': Shannon Beador's Face Messed up in DUI Crash, Fears She'll Have to Get Plastic Surgery

Shannon Beador got more than a broken arm in her DUI crash. Several sources have confirmed to RadarOnline.com that The Real Housewives of Orange County star's face was messed up in the accident.

We're told her face was "bruised and cut" from crashing into the Newport Beach home, with another insider alleging she had to get stitches. RadarOnline.com has also learned that Beador's concerned she'll need plastic surgery and is already thinking about consulting a doctor in preparation for when the stitches come out.