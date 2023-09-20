'Bruised and Cut': Shannon Beador's Face Messed up in DUI Crash, Fears She'll Have to Get Plastic Surgery
Shannon Beador got more than a broken arm in her DUI crash. Several sources have confirmed to RadarOnline.com that The Real Housewives of Orange County star's face was messed up in the accident.
We're told her face was "bruised and cut" from crashing into the Newport Beach home, with another insider alleging she had to get stitches. RadarOnline.com has also learned that Beador's concerned she'll need plastic surgery and is already thinking about consulting a doctor in preparation for when the stitches come out.
This outlet also confirmed that Beador was with her on-again boyfriend, John Janssen, before getting arrested for DUI and hit-and-run. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Janssen's neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before she got behind the wheel and slammed her vehicle into the residential home.
Janssen lives near the accident site.
Before their argument, Beador was with friends at A Restaurant in Newport Beach. We're told that Janssen was with his pals at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar. The establishments are roughly four miles away from one another.
RadarOnline.com was originally told Beador got behind the wheel to fetch her cell phone after realizing she left it at the restaurant, but now we know that neighbors could hear the RHOC star fighting with Janssen at his home later that night.
Despite her recent denial on Watch What Happens Live, we're told that Beador and Janssen are "definitely dating." The pair were at Nobu together on the night before her arrest.
Eyewitnesses revealed Janssen was part of the group celebrating a birthday party and they were "affectionate" with one another. When we asked someone familiar with Janssen if he and Beador got back together, the person shared, "They have. They are definitely dating."
RadarOnline.com has tried to reach out to Beador and Janssen several times for comment.
As this outlet reported, Beador was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking Archie when officers arrived.
The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond. And while her mug shot was taken, police confirmed to RadarOnline.com that it won't be released.
Despite her legal woes, a spokesperson for NBCUniversal told this outlet that RHOC will not pick cameras back up to film the fallout — and Beador is still invited to BravoCon after her arrest.
RadarOnline.com spoke to Gaby Noelle, a resident at the home Beador hit, who said that as of Tuesday, neither she nor her boyfriend have heard a word from the reality star or her team, including her attorney.
"No one has reached out from their end," she told this outlet, adding that they shared photos of the damage with the landlord and gave his details to the police.
"The house will be fixed," she shared, adding the most important takeaway is that "everyone is fine from this end."
Beador's attorney revealed she is "extremely apologetic and remorseful," adding, "We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."