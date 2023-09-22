Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Shannon Beador
Exclusive

PETA Slams Shannon Beador for Driving Drunk With Beloved Dog Archie After Learning She's Under Investigation by Animal Control

Shannon Beador was arrested on Saturday for DUI and hit-and-run with her dog Archie.

Sep. 22 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

PETA is slamming Shannon Beador after learning she was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run while her dog, Archie, was in the vehicle. This comes after it was also reported The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, is under investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit.

“If your dog or child is in a vehicle or even waiting for you at home, that’s an extra incentive never to drive drunk or buzzed, although looking out for strangers and for yourself should already be enough to convince you not to drink and drive," PETA's Senior Vice President Lisa Lange tells RadarOnline.com.

She concluded by stating, "PETA’s glad Shannon Beador and her dog are safe now, and we hope they get over the trauma swiftly.”

Police sources said Shannon pretended like she was walking Archie when cops arrived.

A NBPD public information officer said an officer was “looking into" the situation on Friday.

“We don’t have animal endangering laws like you would with children but we do have animal cruelty laws, so he’s going to look into that a little bit further,” Sgt. Steve Oberon told Page Six.

Shannon thought Archie got dognapped in 2021.

Beador was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking the dog when officers arrived.

The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond. And while her mug shot was taken, police confirmed to RadarOnline.com that it won't be released.

Archie is a staple in Beador's family — however, this is the second mishap she's had with the happy pooch in recent years. The Bravolebrity issued an APB in 2021 when she believed he was dognapped after going missing overnight.

He was later found and returned to his owner.

Shannon left the scene of the crime.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Beador is bed-hopping with friends and will most likely stay with Vicki Gunvalson while recovering from a broken arm and "bruised and cut" face. One insider shared that the RHOC star had to get stitches, while another said she hit her head on the steering wheel.

We're told Beador might have to schedule a consultation with a plastic surgeon once the recovery process is over.

Sources also told RadarOnline.com that Janssen's neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before she got behind the wheel and slammed her vehicle into the residential home.

Shannon has a broken arm and a "bruised and cut" face from the accident.

Janssen lives near the accident site.

He spoke to Daily Mail and said they were "only friends" and not romantically involved — but insiders with direct knowledge laughed off his denial, telling RadarOnline.com they are "definitely dating."

As for Beador, her attorney said she's "taking full responsibility for her actions" and is allegedly working out a deal to pay for damages.

