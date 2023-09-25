Exclusive Photos: See Damage From 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador's Newport Hit-and-Run 1 Week After DUI Arrest

Rubble from where her front bumper hit can still be seen in disarray, and the bushes and a small tree are crushed, plus part of the wall has visible markings left from the impact.

Tire marks and oil stains also stretched from the residence to a nearby gas station. The accident happened on a narrow street that could barely fit two cars each way.

As we previously reported, Beador was arrested on September 16 after "clipping" her vehicle into a residential home and zooming off with her beloved dog, Archie.