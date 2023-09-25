Exclusive Photos: See Damage From 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador's Newport Hit-and-Run 1 Week After DUI Arrest
Shannon Beador left significant damage when she crashed into the side of a Newport Beach duplex before her DUI arrest.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star offered to pay for the destruction caused by her hit-and-run, but they have not yet started on repairs as the scene still looks as it was one week later in photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.
Rubble from where her front bumper hit can still be seen in disarray, and the bushes and a small tree are crushed, plus part of the wall has visible markings left from the impact.
Tire marks and oil stains also stretched from the residence to a nearby gas station. The accident happened on a narrow street that could barely fit two cars each way.
As we previously reported, Beador was arrested on September 16 after "clipping" her vehicle into a residential home and zooming off with her beloved dog, Archie.
Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and appeared as if she was walking Archie when officers arrived at the scene. Newport officers confirmed the Bravolebrity was cited and released. Her car was seized as part of the investigation into the damage.
Two sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Beador allegedly broke her arm during the incident. Insiders also claimed that her face is "bruised and cut" from crashing into the Newport Beach home, with another source alleging she had to get stitches.
As for Archie, "his behavior is completely normal," a source with direct knowledge told RadarOnline.com amid news that Beador was under investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department's animal control unit.
"She's going to have him checked out to be safe," the insider said, adding Archie is "eating, sleeping, and playing normally."
This site revealed that Beador had been with on-again, off-again boyfriend John Janssen before the DUI. Apparently, at least one of his neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before she got behind the wheel that evening.
"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions," lawyer Michael Fell said on her behalf.
Beador was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run, and RadarOnline.com exclusively learned she is staying with her friends as she recovers from injuries she suffered during her crash.