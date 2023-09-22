Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Shannon Beador
Exclusive

Shannon Beador's Dog Archie 'Completely Normal' After DUI Crash, 'RHOC' Star Taking Him to Vet as Precaution

shannon beador dog archie acting normal
Source: MEGA; @shannonbeador/Instagram

Shannon got in the wreck with Archie in the car.

By:

Sep. 22 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Shannon Beador might be banged up, but her dog is just fine after their DUI crash last weekend. The Real Housewives of Orange County star's beloved golden retriever, Archie, is acting "completely normal," RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, with an insider saying she plans on taking him to the vet as an extra precaution.

Article continues below advertisement
shannon beador archie
Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram

Shannon is being investigated by the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit over the incident.

"He's behavior is completely normal," a source with direct knowledge told RadarOnline.com on Friday after being told Beador is under investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit.

"She's going to have him checked out to be safe," the insider said, adding Archie is "eating, sleeping, and playing normally."

Article continues below advertisement

A NBPD public information officer told Page Six an officer was “looking into" the situation.

“We don’t have animal endangering laws like you would with children but we do have animal cruelty laws, so he’s going to look into that a little bit further,” Sgt. Steve Oberon revealed.

shannon beador archie
Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram

PETA isn't happy with Shannon about the incident either.

Article continues below advertisement

PETA issued an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com following the news.

“If your dog or child is in a vehicle or even waiting for you at home, that’s an extra incentive never to drive drunk or buzzed, although looking out for strangers and for yourself should already be enough to convince you not to drink and drive," PETA's Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told this outlet, adding, "PETA’s glad Shannon Beador and her dog are safe now, and we hope they get over the trauma swiftly.”

MORE ON:
Shannon Beador

As this outlet reported, Beador was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking her dog when officers arrived.

The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
shannon beador crash

Shannon fled the scene with Archie in the car.

Archie is a staple in Beador's family. She thought she lost him in 2021 after the pooch went MIA overnight. Beador issued a tearful APB, revealing he may have been dognapped. However, Archie had been with a neighbor, who swiftly returned him.

"Archie is home!" Beador said on social media when announcing his return. "Thank you to everyone that helped me throughout the night and especially to my neighbor who took him in and kept him safe! Grateful beyond."

Article continues below advertisement
rhoc shannon beador dui friends worried alcohol arrest
Source: BRAVO

Her face is "bruised and cut," with insiders saying she's concerned she'll have to get plastic surgery.

RadarOnline.com revealed that Beador had been at John Janssen's before the DUI. Sources told us that at least one of his neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before she got behind the wheel and slammed her vehicle into the residential home.

Beador broke her arm and busted her face in the accident. We've learned she's concerned she might have to get plastic surgery.

Her attorney revealed she's "taking full responsibility for her actions," with TMZ reporting she's already been in talks about paying for the damage she caused. Meanwhile, she'll be in recovery while staying with friends, including Vicki Gunvalson.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.