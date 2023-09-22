Shannon Beador's Dog Archie 'Completely Normal' After DUI Crash, 'RHOC' Star Taking Him to Vet as Precaution
Shannon Beador might be banged up, but her dog is just fine after their DUI crash last weekend. The Real Housewives of Orange County star's beloved golden retriever, Archie, is acting "completely normal," RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, with an insider saying she plans on taking him to the vet as an extra precaution.
"He's behavior is completely normal," a source with direct knowledge told RadarOnline.com on Friday after being told Beador is under investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit.
"She's going to have him checked out to be safe," the insider said, adding Archie is "eating, sleeping, and playing normally."
A NBPD public information officer told Page Six an officer was “looking into" the situation.
“We don’t have animal endangering laws like you would with children but we do have animal cruelty laws, so he’s going to look into that a little bit further,” Sgt. Steve Oberon revealed.
PETA issued an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com following the news.
“If your dog or child is in a vehicle or even waiting for you at home, that’s an extra incentive never to drive drunk or buzzed, although looking out for strangers and for yourself should already be enough to convince you not to drink and drive," PETA's Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told this outlet, adding, "PETA’s glad Shannon Beador and her dog are safe now, and we hope they get over the trauma swiftly.”
As this outlet reported, Beador was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking her dog when officers arrived.
The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond.
Archie is a staple in Beador's family. She thought she lost him in 2021 after the pooch went MIA overnight. Beador issued a tearful APB, revealing he may have been dognapped. However, Archie had been with a neighbor, who swiftly returned him.
"Archie is home!" Beador said on social media when announcing his return. "Thank you to everyone that helped me throughout the night and especially to my neighbor who took him in and kept him safe! Grateful beyond."
RadarOnline.com revealed that Beador had been at John Janssen's before the DUI. Sources told us that at least one of his neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before she got behind the wheel and slammed her vehicle into the residential home.
Beador broke her arm and busted her face in the accident. We've learned she's concerned she might have to get plastic surgery.
Her attorney revealed she's "taking full responsibility for her actions," with TMZ reporting she's already been in talks about paying for the damage she caused. Meanwhile, she'll be in recovery while staying with friends, including Vicki Gunvalson.