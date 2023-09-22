Shannon Beador's Dog Archie 'Completely Normal' After DUI Crash, 'RHOC' Star Taking Him to Vet as Precaution

As this outlet reported, Beador was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking her dog when officers arrived.

The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond.

