'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador's Airbag Didn't Deploy in DUI Crash, Resulting in Facial Injury: Source
Shannon Beador's airbag allegedly didn't go off when she ran her car into a Newport Beach duplex, causing her face injury. A source with direct knowledge of the situation told RadarOnline.com that The Real Housewives of Orange County star's face is "bruised and cut," and Beador is concerned she'll have to get plastic surgery. We're also told she broke her arm in the accident.
Her injuries were evident in photos that circulated on Wednesday.
Pictures first popped up showing Beador hiding her arm, with the photographer telling TMZ it might have been in a sling. Hours later, Page Six shared photos of the RHOC star concealing her face.
Both sets of snaps were taken when Beador was with John Janssen. While he claimed to Daily Mail they are "just friends," sources close to the pair told RadarOnline.com they are "definitely dating" and were "affectionate" the night before her car crash at Nobu.
RadarOnline.com has also been told that at least one of Janssen's neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before Beador got behind the wheel and was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run on Saturday night. Our insider shared that Beador's facial injury was caused when her airbag allegedly didn't deploy. We're told the RHOC star hit her face on something, most likely the steering wheel.
This outlet has confirmed with several sources that Beador plans to stay with friends while she recovers from her injuries, which allegedly include stitches in her face.
The Bravolebrity is said to be concerned she'll need plastic surgery and is already thinking about consulting a doctor in preparation for when the alleged stitches come out, according to our insiders.
Beador was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking her dog when officers arrived.
The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond.
Her mug shot was taken, but Newport police confirmed it won't be released.
Beador's attorney revealed she is "extremely apologetic and remorseful," adding, "We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."
Despite all the drama surrounding Beador, a spokesperson for NBCUniversal told RadarOnline.com that Bravo cameras will not pick back up or summon Beador's RHOC costars to film the DUI aftermath; however, she is still invited to BravoCon after her arrest.