'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador's Airbag Didn't Deploy in DUI Crash, Resulting in Facial Injury: Source

Shannon Beador's airbag allegedly didn't go off when she ran her car into a Newport Beach duplex, causing her face injury. A source with direct knowledge of the situation told RadarOnline.com that The Real Housewives of Orange County star's face is "bruised and cut," and Beador is concerned she'll have to get plastic surgery. We're also told she broke her arm in the accident.

Her injuries were evident in photos that circulated on Wednesday.