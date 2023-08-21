‘Purposeful Manipulation’: Prosecutors Question Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi’s Dementia Diagnosis, Believe His Symptoms Are ‘Exaggerated’

Prosecutors believe Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi has been exaggerating his medical issues and are demanding he stand trial over accusations he embezzled millions from clients, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Back in 2020, Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were forced into bankruptcy by creditors. Many former clients accused the once-powerful attorney of securing them a financial settlement in a legal dispute but having excuses when it came time to pay out the funds.