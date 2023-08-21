‘Purposeful Manipulation’: Prosecutors Question Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi’s Dementia Diagnosis, Believe His Symptoms Are ‘Exaggerated’
Prosecutors believe Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi has been exaggerating his medical issues and are demanding he stand trial over accusations he embezzled millions from clients, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Back in 2020, Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were forced into bankruptcy by creditors. Many former clients accused the once-powerful attorney of securing them a financial settlement in a legal dispute but having excuses when it came time to pay out the funds.
Earlier this year, prosecutors accused Girardi of embezzling over $18 million from clients from 2010 to 2020. The disbarred lawyer was charged with various counts of wire fraud — along with his various associates.
In 2021, Girardi was placed under a conservatorship by his brother Robert who told the court the lawyer had been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Girardi was moved out of his mega-mansion, which was later sold as part of his bankruptcy, and placed in a senior living facility. His criminal defense attorney asked the court for a mental evaluation to determine if Girardi was competent to stand trial.
The parties have been fighting over the report being unredacted. A hearing is set for later this month.
The prosecutors added, “Less than one month after the bankruptcy proceedings were initiated, and criminal and State Bar referrals were made by federal and state judges, defendant’s brother filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to have a conservator appointed, alleging that defendant could no longer care for himself or his estate. Without the benefit of any adversarial testing, the petition was subsequently granted mere months later.”
They added, “Now, after being criminally indicted for his yearslong scheme, defendant attempts to avoid being held to account for his conduct by petitioning this Court to find him incompetent to stand trial. However, despite defendant’s asserted incompetence, evidence of his normal routine immediately leading up to the demise of GK –- years after defendant claims his purported mental competency issues began –- demonstrates that his instant “symptoms” are exaggerated – an artfully constructed self-serving portrait of a figure purportedly so diminished as to be beyond the legal system’s reach.”
The government said, “Indeed, in the months leading up to defendant’s conservatorship, he went to his law firm nearly every day and worked on multiple cases, negotiated loans to keep [Girardi Keese] afloat, sat for multiple depositions and interviews, and even moderated a panel discussion with other attorneys.”
“Only after defendant’s creditors started closing in when an escape hatch was needed most, was the issue of [Girardi’s] mental competency first raised.”
“His purposeful manipulation of these proceedings to avoid the consequences of a trial in this matter directly demonstrate how cunning and capable he truly is,” prosecutors said.
The government has demanded Girardi stand trial despite his attempts to be excused.
Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi after 21 years of marriage. The case has been put on pause until the bankruptcy cases are resolved.
The RHOBH star was sued for the return of $25 million that Girardi's law firm used to pay the bills for her company, EJ Global.