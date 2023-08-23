Prosecutors Using Videos of Erika Jayne’s Husband To Prove Their Belief Disgraced Attorney is 'Exaggerating’ Dementia Symptoms to Avoid Trial

The prosecutors taking on Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi for alleged wire fraud are demanding his criminal case go to trial despite his alleged dementia and Alzheimer’s, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the government said, Girardi, who ran the now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese, had no problems with his memory of performing his normal tasks in the months before his diagnosis.