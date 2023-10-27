Money Woes: Kim Zolciak and Ex Kroy Biermann Ordered to Pay $230k After Blowing off Bank Lawsuit

It was determined after the now-exes "failed to file an Answer or other defensive pleadings within the time prescribed by law, and more than 15 days having elapsed since the date of default," according to court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com on Friday.

The $231,031.61 total is a hefty price tag for the reality TV exes who are in the midst of a financial crisis.

Amid their money woes, Biermann and Zolciak listed their sprawling Georgia family home for $6 million, asking the court to halt a scheduled foreclosure auction on the property scheduled for November 7, fearing they could suffer "irreparable injury to the marital estate depleting it in its entirety."